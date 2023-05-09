Impacts on Iveco Group financial statements deriving from the announced transaction with Nikola Corporation

Turin, 9th May 2023. With reference to the announced transaction through which Iveco Group IVG will assume full ownership from Nikola Corporation of the joint venture in Europe, Iveco Group will record a one-off €44 million negative impact in its income statement for Q1 2023, qualified as "adjusting item" for the purpose of its adjusted metrics.

Furthermore, as shared in the joint press release with Nikola, Iveco Group forecasts to absorb the negative cash impact resulting from this transaction through cash flow generation, without changing its cash flow target for 2023.

Iveco Group N.V. IVG is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment