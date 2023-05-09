Title Alliance marks 40 years of focusing exclusively on joint ventures this month

Already in the midst of celebrating its overall Diamond Anniversary in 2023, the thriving team at Title Alliance is marking another important milestone all month long – 40 years of focusing exclusively on joint ventures in the real estate title & escrow space.

"Joint ventures may seem like a new idea to many real estate professionals, but we've been doing them for a quarter century," said Title Alliance CEO Jim Campbell. "JVs are all we do, and our track record speaks for itself. Real estate professionals always want to partner with the best, and when it comes to establishing and operating these partnerships, Title Alliance's work stands out."

With a tagline of "Building Businesses. Growing Profits," Title Alliance works with stakeholders to ensure compliant and profitable operations all over the country. Though based in Pennsylvania, the company has a strong presence in the western part of the country, and its national footprint spans 12 states.

Our Title Alliance partnerships across the country prove that our model and company strategy works," said Chief Strategy Officer Lindsay Smith. "Since May of 1983, we have built something that the most successful real estate professionals want to be a part of, and together we'll continue to thrive over the next four decades years and beyond."

Title Alliance's story is keyed by its commitment to people and the drive to fulfill its company vision. In fact, both Campbell and Smith have been featured speakers at national industry events over the last few years as Title Alliance's reputation continues to grow within the industry. Relying on a set of core values, fostering a connected work environment and aiming to be a good community partner are three major factors in the company's longevity and growth into the future.

Title Alliance is a proud member of RESPRO and the American Land Title Association. It's ready to keep celebrating its 75th birthday as a company and the four great decades exclusively in the joint venture space with its partners and industry friends during the summer and fall convention circuit. Next up will be June's NS3, put on by October Research in St. Louis, where Campbell will take part in a panel discussion on innovation.

For more information on how Title Alliance does joint ventures, click here, marketing@titlealliance.com or catch up with Jim or Lindsay at an upcoming event. The team would love to connect.

