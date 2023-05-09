InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 9
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The Company announces that on 05 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|05 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,770
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.6200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.3600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.1404
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,849,712 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedle of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,770 GB
Date of purchases: 05 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,770
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.3600
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 53.6200
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.1404
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
05/05/2023
|
09:15:07
|
BST
|
72
|
53.6200
|
XLON
|
761412481718284
|
05/05/2023
|
09:51:55
|
BST
|
56
|
53.8200
|
XLON
|
761412481720427
|
05/05/2023
|
10:10:45
|
BST
|
98
|
53.7800
|
XLON
|
761412481721817
|
05/05/2023
|
10:34:04
|
BST
|
84
|
53.8400
|
XLON
|
761412481722934
|
05/05/2023
|
11:03:50
|
BST
|
72
|
53.7600
|
XLON
|
761412481724396
|
05/05/2023
|
11:38:26
|
BST
|
73
|
54.0000
|
XLON
|
761412481725976
|
05/05/2023
|
12:16:02
|
BST
|
99
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
761412481727690
|
05/05/2023
|
13:01:58
|
BST
|
109
|
54.2800
|
XLON
|
761412481729574
|
05/05/2023
|
13:30:01
|
BST
|
78
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
761412481731065
|
05/05/2023
|
13:32:47
|
BST
|
116
|
54.3000
|
XLON
|
761412481731577
|
05/05/2023
|
13:37:08
|
BST
|
94
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
761412481731806
|
05/05/2023
|
13:49:59
|
BST
|
105
|
54.3600
|
XLON
|
761412481733189
|
05/05/2023
|
14:04:12
|
BST
|
32
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481734003
|
05/05/2023
|
14:04:12
|
BST
|
61
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481734002
|
05/05/2023
|
14:21:46
|
BST
|
82
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481735142
|
05/05/2023
|
14:28:11
|
BST
|
71
|
54.2200
|
XLON
|
761412481735503
|
05/05/2023
|
14:32:56
|
BST
|
86
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
761412481736352
|
05/05/2023
|
14:35:14
|
BST
|
82
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
761412481736703
|
05/05/2023
|
14:45:35
|
BST
|
39
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481738252
|
05/05/2023
|
14:45:35
|
BST
|
87
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481738253
|
05/05/2023
|
14:45:35
|
BST
|
93
|
54.2400
|
XLON
|
761412481738256
|
05/05/2023
|
14:54:41
|
BST
|
71
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
761412481739523
|
05/05/2023
|
15:02:27
|
BST
|
72
|
54.3000
|
XLON
|
761412481740604
|
05/05/2023
|
15:03:35
|
BST
|
8
|
54.2600
|
XLON
|
761412481740733
|
05/05/2023
|
15:03:35
|
BST
|
27
|
54.2600
|
XLON
|
761412481740732
|
05/05/2023
|
15:03:35
|
BST
|
40
|
54.2600
|
XLON
|
761412481740734
|
05/05/2023
|
15:10:34
|
BST
|
73
|
54.2200
|
XLON
|
761412481741566
|
05/05/2023
|
15:16:24
|
BST
|
97
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
761412481742408
|
05/05/2023
|
15:25:44
|
BST
|
85
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
761412481743407
|
05/05/2023
|
15:39:03
|
BST
|
83
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
761412481745135
|
05/05/2023
|
15:43:19
|
BST
|
74
|
54.0600
|
XLON
|
761412481745675
|
05/05/2023
|
15:54:40
|
BST
|
117
|
54.0600
|
XLON
|
761412481747022
|
05/05/2023
|
16:03:28
|
BST
|
9
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
761412481748241
|
05/05/2023
|
16:03:28
|
BST
|
64
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
761412481748242
|
05/05/2023
|
16:09:04
|
BST
|
85
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
761412481749172
|
05/05/2023
|
16:23:59
|
BST
|
95
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
761412481751432
|
05/05/2023
|
16:27:46
|
BST
|
1
|
54.2200
|
XLON
|
761412481752317
|
05/05/2023
|
16:27:46
|
BST
|
44
|
54.2200
|
XLON
|
761412481752318
|
05/05/2023
|
16:29:57
|
BST
|
36
|
54.2200
|
XLON
|
761412481752903
