Black Diamond Advisory Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Software Talent into the Netherlands!

OneStream Diamond partner creates a global footprint for growth and client support.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Diamond Advisory announces its expansion into the Netherlands. The company is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and OneStream Diamond Partner. Global client demands, and OneStream's expansion across EMEA prompted this latest strategic move. The advisory firm was built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.

"We are excited to expand our geographic focus into the Netherlands and further expand across Europe. Building on our success in the US and the UK, the team is ready to go to work delivering best-in-class CPM solutions to Europe as part of our commitment to OneStream software. The team already hit the ground running with extensive experience in CPM, enabling businesses to work smarter by leveraging solutions to do the hard work, freeing up people to focus on analysing and running the business." Randy Werder, Black Diamond Co-Founder and CEO.

Black Diamond Advisory brings together individuals in the Netherlands and the UK with extensive OneStream cross-market and sector experience.

Driving the launch in the Netherlands is Senior Lead Consultant Verosha Moodley, who joined the Black Diamond team from Just Eat Takeaway. Bringing her more than ten years of expertise in finance systems and OneStream. Verosha Moodley's industry experience spans various sectors, including Banking, Internet Service Providers, and Telecommunications.

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting, and analytics through a single, extensible solution.

"We are thrilled about Black Diamond Advisory's expansion to the Netherlands. As a OneStream exclusive Diamond partner, we are very pleased they are bringing a wealth of experience to the Dutch market," says Roderick Van Caspel, Sales Director at OneStream Software in the Netherlands. "BDA's growth will help to expand OneStream's delivery capabilities in the region and continue to support our mission of delivering 100% customer success."

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, advisory, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), our experts have extensive OneStream Software implementation experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects. Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and APAC. We are committed to customer success and remain engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. We only work with OneStream Software because we believe that it is the future of digital finance, and we are 100% aligned with them on Customer Success.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization. OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Their primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

"We are thrilled about Black Diamond Advisory's expansion to the Netherlands. As a OneStream exclusive Diamond partner, we are excited they are bringing their experience to the Dutch market," says Roderic van Casper, Sales Director at OneStream Software in the Netherlands.

