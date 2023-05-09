Kosmos Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $83 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $78 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Production (2) : ~58,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with sales of ~61,100 boepd

: ~58,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with sales of ~61,100 boepd Revenues: $394 million, or $71.67 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)

Production expense: $84 million, or $15.26 per boe

Capital expenditures: $206 million

On Phase 2 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, partners confirmed a gravity-based structure development concept

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: "Kosmos delivered solid performance in the first quarter and moved the company closer to the expected mid-year free cash flow inflection point. We have three development projects underway that aim to increase production by around 50% from current levels.

"New oil production from Jubilee is expected online shortly, with capital expenditure starting to fall through the rest of the year. We have also made good progress in the quarter on Phase 1 of the Tortue project and drilling at Winterfell is planned to begin next quarter.

"Kosmos has a busy year of catalysts ahead, having already delivered key milestones in the first quarter. We remain focused on execution and realizing the full potential of our distinctive assets."

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Net capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 was $206 million, in line with guidance.

Realized pricing for the quarter of $70.91 per boe, including derivative cash settlements, was lower compared to the fourth quarter due to lower commodity prices during the period, and was partially offset by a reduction in operating expenses to $15.26 per boe.

Kosmos exited the first quarter of 2023 with approximately $2.3 billion of total long-term debt and approximately $2.1 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion. The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $204 million and free cash flow(1) of approximately $(20) million in the first quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company completed its semi-annual re-determination of the RBL facility. As expected, the borrowing base decreased by ~$100 million, effective April 1, due to the reduction in loan life.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production

Total net production(2) in the first quarter of 2023 averaged approximately 58,800 boepd, in line with company guidance. The Company exited the quarter in a net overlift position.

Ghana

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 33,600 boepd net in the first quarter of 2023. Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.

At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 72,200 bopd gross during the quarter. Lower production during the quarter, compared to the previous quarter, was largely due to reduced water injection to manage reservoir pressure during Jubilee Southeast drilling. Normal water injection at Jubilee resumed late February.

Drilling on the Jubilee field continues to make good progress with five wells across the Jubilee main reservoir and Jubilee Southeast development expected online from the end of the second quarter through to the end of the third quarter (four producer wells and one injector well). Production at the Jubilee field is expected to rise through to year-end as these new wells come online. The partnership expects new wells to increase gross production at Jubilee by over 50% from the first quarter to more than 110,000 bopd by the end of 2023.

At TEN, production averaged approximately 20,300 bopd gross for the first quarter.

Two cargos are expected in Ghana in the second quarter of 2023, which would lead to an underlift position at the end of the second quarter, ahead of an anticipated increase in cargo liftings during the second half of the year as Jubilee production ramps up.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 15,900 boepd net (~82% oil) during the first quarter, in line with guidance.

The workover plan for the Kodiak ST3 well has progressed and a vessel has been contracted. Work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

The Odd Job subsea pump project, intended to sustain long-term production from the field, is 45% complete and is on track to be in service by mid-year 2024.

The Winterfell development project continues to progress. Drilling is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, with first oil targeted around the end of the first quarter of 2024. Host facility and export agreements are expected to be executed around mid-year 2023.

The Tiberius infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) well, a four-way structural trap targeting a pre-drill gross resource of ~135 million barrels of oil, is scheduled to spud in the third quarter.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 27,200 bopd gross and 9,300 bopd net in the first quarter of 2023. Kosmos lifted 1 cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter, in line with guidance.

The infill drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 with the first of three infill wells expected to be online around the end of the year.

The Akeng Deep ILX opportunity, a well targeting a pre-drill gross resource of ~180 million barrels of oil in the deeper Albian trend, is expected to spud next year following the completion of the infill drilling campaign.

Mauritania & Senegal

Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquified natural gas (LNG) project continues to make good progress. First gas is targeted at the end of 2023 with continued progress across the four major work streams:

Hub Terminal: Construction work is complete, and activity is focused on progressing the final commissioning for handover to operations around the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Subsea: Laying of the deepwater section of the pipeline from the field to the FPSO is currently underway. This will be followed by the installation of the infield flowlines and subsea structures. Timely execution of this subsea work scope is the critical path to first gas by the end of the year.

FPSO: Arrival on location offshore Mauritania/Senegal is expected around the end of the second quarter of 2023 when the hookup and commissioning work will commence.

FLNG: Construction and mechanical completion activities are finishing and commissioning work is underway. Sailaway is targeted for mid-year 2023.

Further progress has also been made across the company's other future gas developments:

Tortue Phase 2: In late February, the company announced that the partnership had selected a gravity-based structure development concept, a key step to advancing the project into pre-FEED.

BirAllah: Kosmos is working with the partnership and Government of Mauritania on project optimization and concept selection.

Yakaar-Teranga: The partnership is continuing to progress the first phase domestic gas scheme with the Government of Senegal, with the potential for LNG export in future phases.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results and excludes non-recurring activity such as acquisitions, divestitures and National Oil Company ("NOC") financing. NOC financing refers to the amounts funded by Kosmos under the Carry Advance Agreements that the Company has in place with the national oil companies of each of Mauritania and Senegal related to the financing of the respective national oil companies' share of certain development costs at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim. The Company defines net debt as total long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents and total restricted cash.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

This release also contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow. Due to the forward-looking nature of the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures, management cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures in future periods could be significant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos (including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 394,240 $ 659,015 Other income, net (373 ) 52 Total revenues and other income 393,867 659,067 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 83,936 124,703 Facilities insurance modifications, net — 7,136 Exploration expenses 12,000 11,876 General and administrative 29,167 25,793 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 109,374 158,969 Interest and other financing costs, net 24,568 33,139 Derivatives, net (6,840 ) 282,172 Other expenses, net 2,030 2,426 Total costs and expenses 254,235 646,214 Income before income taxes 139,632 12,853 Income tax expense 56,323 11,453 Net income $ 83,309 $ 1,400 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 458,318 454,102 Diluted 479,326 469,164

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,427 $ 183,405 Receivables, net 110,005 119,735 Other current assets 204,886 165,581 Total current assets 443,318 468,721 Property and equipment, net 3,966,178 3,842,647 Other non-current assets 288,649 268,620 Total assets $ 4,698,145 $ 4,579,988 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 273,195 $ 212,275 Accrued liabilities 319,801 325,206 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,000 30,000 Other current liabilities 1,517 6,773 Total current liabilities 624,513 574,254 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,191,054 2,195,911 Deferred tax liabilities 460,414 468,445 Other non-current liabilities 552,724 553,530 Total long-term liabilities 3,204,192 3,217,886 Total stockholders' equity 869,440 787,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,698,145 $ 4,579,988

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 83,309 $ 1,400 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 111,925 161,639 Deferred income taxes (8,032 ) (85,792 ) Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments 1,304 2,401 Change in fair value of derivatives (2,338 ) 290,806 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (11,357 ) (93,050 ) Equity-based compensation 10,093 8,392 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 192 Other (2,273 ) (2,288 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 21,222 45,928 Net cash provided by operating activities 203,853 329,628 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (223,685 ) (108,834 ) Proceeds on sale of assets — 118,222 Notes receivable from partners (15,671 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (239,356 ) 9,388 Financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (7,500 ) (107,500 ) Tax withholdings on restricted stock units (11,810 ) (2,753 ) Dividends (165 ) (642 ) Deferred financing costs — (5,738 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,475 ) (116,633 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,978 ) 222,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 186,821 174,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 131,843 $ 397,279

____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(4.2) million and $(83.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 83,309 $ 1,400 $ 308,460 Exploration expenses 12,000 11,876 134,354 Facilities insurance modifications, net — 7,136 (893 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 109,374 158,969 448,661 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 449,969 Equity-based compensation 10,093 8,392 36,247 Derivatives, net (6,840 ) 282,172 (28,120 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,182 ) (83,563 ) (248,491 ) Other expenses, net(2) 2,030 2,426 (9,451 ) Gain on sale of assets — — (50,471 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 24,568 33,139 109,689 Income tax expense 56,323 11,453 155,386 EBITDAX $ 286,675 $ 433,400 $ 1,305,340 Sold Ghana & acquired Kodiak interests EBITDAX Adj(1) — (22,208 ) 2,969 Pro Forma EBITDAX $ 286,675 $ 411,192 $ 1,308,309

____________________ (1) Adjustment to present Pro Forma EBITDAX for the impact of the revenues less direct operating expenses from the sold Ghana interest associated with the Ghana pre-emption and the acquired Kodiak interest, for the respective period. The results are presented on the accrual basis of accounting, however as the acquired properties were not accounted for or operated as a separate segment, division, or entity, complete financial statements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles are not available or practicable to produce. The results are not intended to be a complete presentation of the results of operations of the acquired properties and may not be representative of future operations as they do not include general and administrative expenses; interest expense; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; provision for income taxes; and certain other revenues and expenses not directly associated with revenues from the sale of crude oil and natural gas. (2) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of EBITDAX into a single line titled "Other expenses, net."

The following table presents our net debt as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Total long-term debt $ 2,262,500 $ 2,270,000 Cash and cash equivalents 128,427 183,405 Total restricted cash 3,416 3,416 Net debt $ 2,130,657 $ 2,083,179

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 83,309 $ 1,400 Derivatives, net (6,840 ) 282,172 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,182 ) (83,563 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net — 7,136 Other, net(2) 1,899 2,331 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 192 Total selected items before tax (9,123 ) 208,268 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) 3,508 (63,980 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — (3,295 ) Adjusted net income $ 77,694 142,393 Net income per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.00 Derivatives, net (0.01 ) 0.60 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.01 ) (0.18 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net — 0.02 Other, net(2) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — Total selected items before tax (0.02 ) 0.44 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) 0.01 (0.13 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — (0.01 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of diluted shares 479,326 469,164

____________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively. (2) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of Adjusted net income into a single line titled "Other, net."

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203,853 $ 329,628 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - base business (97,174 ) (85,925 ) Base business free cash flow 106,679 243,703 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - Mauritania/Senegal (126,511 ) (22,909 ) Free cash flow $ (19,832 ) $ 220,794

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Operational Summary (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) 4.945 6.231 Gas (MMcf) 2.761 1.004 NGL (MMBbl) 0.096 0.117 Total (MMBoe) 5.501 6.515 Total (Boepd) 61.124 72.393 Revenue Oil sales $ 388,099 $ 650,008 Gas sales 3,866 4,936 NGL sales 2,275 4,071 Total oil and gas revenue 394,240 659,015 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,182 ) (83,563 ) Realized revenue $ 390,058 $ 575,452 Oil and Gas Production Costs $ 83,936 $ 124,703 Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe Average oil sales price per Bbl $ 78.48 $ 104.32 Average gas sales price per Mcf 1.40 4.92 Average NGL sales price per Bbl 23.70 34.79 Average total sales price per Boe 71.67 101.15 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(1) (0.85 ) (13.41 ) Realized revenue per Boe 70.91 88.32 Oil and gas production costs per Boe $ 15.26 $ 19.14

____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.

Kosmos was overlifted by approximately (217.0) thousand barrels as of March 31, 2023.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Hedging Summary As of March 31, 2023(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2023: Three-way collars Dated Brent 4,500 $ 71.67 $ 49.17 $ 107.58 Two-way collars Dated Brent 3,750 72.00 — 113.33 2024: Three-way collars Dated Brent 2,000 70.00 45.00 97.50

____________________ (1) Please see the Company's filed 10-K for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of March 31, 2023 and hedges put in place through the end of April 2023. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts.

2023 Guidance

2Q 2023 FY 2023 Guidance Production(1,2) 57,000 - 61,000 boe per day 65,000 - 69,000 boe per day Opex(3) $14.50 - $16.50 per boe $13.50 - $15.50 per boe DD&A $20.00 - $22.00 per boe $19.00 - $21.00 per boe G&A(~60% cash) $28 - $30 million ~$110 - $120 million Exploration Expense(4) ~$10 million ~$40 million Net Interest Expense(5) ~$25 million / quarter Tax $5.50 - $7.50 per boe $10.00 - $12.00 per boe Capital Expenditure(6) $200 - $225 million $700 - $750 million

____________________ Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 2Q 2023 cargo forecast – Ghana: 2 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 0.5 cargo. FY 2023 Ghana: 15 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 3.5 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production: 2Q 2023 forecast 15,500-16,500 boe per day. FY2023: 14,000-15,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2022: ~81%/~11%/~8%. (3) Mauritania & Senegal cash Opex of $15 million in 2023 (fully allocated to lifting in 2024) (4) Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs (5) Includes impact of capitalized interest through year-end 2023 of ~$30 million/quarter (6) Excludes acquisitions/sales of oil & gas assets

