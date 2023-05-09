CaIderwood Expands Special Situations Group With Appointment of UK Disputes Expert Clare Price

Calderwood, a leading Cayman Islands boutique fund governance firm, has expanded its Special Situations practice with the appointment of UK barrister and regulatory disputes expert Clare Price as an Independent Director.

Clare has been a barrister in England for 28-years, focused on dispute resolution through litigation and negotiation, specialising in high value professional liability claims and regulatory matters. Serving as an Independent Director, Clare's legal background and professional disputes experience will see her focus on engagements involving companies in distressed scenarios or special situations, helping to safeguard assets which may otherwise be lost, and return value to stakeholders.

Clare will advise on a select portfolio of investment funds and other corporate entities, taking board appointments on Cayman Islands vehicles and other jurisdictions as circumstances require. She will be based in the UK, with the ability to conveniently service clients in the European time zone and in other jurisdictions.

"We are delighted to welcome Clare to the growing Calderwood team," said co-founder Ronan Guilfoyle. "Her deep UK legal expertise is highly valuable in some of the specialist engagements we take on. For example, we work with many EU and Swiss managers and with entities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area, where time sensitive matters are greatly assisted with having someone closer to those time zones, so having a presence in London was a natural progression for Calderwood's expansion."

In addition to investment funds, Calderwood's Special Situations and Distressed practice takes on fiduciary roles in industries including shipping, insurance, manufacturing and real estate, at various levels of the structure, such as holding and operating companies. Clare's presence in London, often the seat of international litigation and arbitration, means she is well placed to liaise with counsel in that jurisdiction and allow time sensitive matters to progress expeditiously. Furthermore, her strong regulatory and professional liability background brings an important level of diversity to board composition in a regulatory environment that continues to evolve with a greater focus on corporate governance.

"I am excited to join the Calderwood team which has developed such an enviable reputation for high quality fund governance on both sides of the Atlantic," Ms. Price said on her appointment. "Through my experience of critically analysing challenging legal issues and questioning interpersonal relationships with professionals and clients where necessary, I aim to enhance transparency towards corporate governance and preserve value for investors and shareholders."

Clare's appointment brings the Calderwood senior team up to nine Independent Directors, each with deep experience in investment funds and the legal and regulatory framework. Since launching in 2016, Calderwood has grown significantly, with over 300 fund manager relationships. In 2022, Calderwood was named ‘Best Offshore Governance Firm' at the HFM US Services Awards. The firm also offers a range of specialist regulatory and compliance services and with team members in the Asia Pacific region, to provide time sensitive services in that time zone.

About Calderwood

Calderwood is a fund governance firm founded in March 2016. Our services include the provision of CIMA-registered, independent directors to investment funds. Our directors have on average over 20 years' professional services experience including 10 years in a fiduciary capacity. We have served as independent directors on some of the largest funds in the industry and, as such, are well positioned to offer some of the most experienced independent directors in the governance sector.

