QAD to Highlight its Innovative Solutions at BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be attending and exhibiting at this year's BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE May 23-24, 2023. In addition, QAD customer KNAPP will present a session on success strategies for supplier collaboration using the examples of PPAP & supplier self-assessment.

BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE delivers two days of concentrated knowledge about the digitalization of purchasing and innovative solution approaches for procurement organizations with insights into real-life practice. The combination of the trade show and professional program is unique and makes the eLÖSUNGSTAGE the largest event for eSolutions in the DACH region.

"We are greatly looking forward to returning to BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE this year," said Bernhard Soltmann, VP of Business Consulting at QAD. "The event is a must for any company that is looking to transform its purchasing processes to cut costs, reduce risk and increase profitability. We are also delighted that KNAPP will be showcasing how QAD helped to reduce costs and use capacities efficiently by involving suppliers as partners."

Event Details

What: BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE

When: May 23-24, 2023

Where: Düsseldorf, Germany

Registration: To register to attend the BME eLÖSUNGSTAGE, click here.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005001/en/