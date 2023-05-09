Soil Conditioner Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Changing Growth Factor in Industry

Soil Conditioner Market by Product Type

The inorganic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global soil conditioners market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inorganic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global soil conditioners market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to wide usage in various sectors such as agriculture, mining, roofing, and construction. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to large demand for sustainable and organic farming.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in deforestation, soil erosion, and land clearance and increase in use of organic soil conditioner in agriculture & gardening applications drive the growth of the global soil conditioners market. However, the time-consuming process, high cost of inorganic soil conditioners, lack of awareness, and low adaption rate restrict the market growth. Moreover, inorganic soil conditioners are mineral-based soil conditioners that can be used to rebuild the soil quality and it has macro & micro nutrients in which plants can easily uptake nutrients for a longer period.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the soil conditioner market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global soil conditioners industry generated $2.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $3.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players BASF SE, UPL Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Jaipur Bio Fertilizers, Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Sanitized AG. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The sand segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global soil conditioners market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to enhancement of the soil productivity. However, the clay segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to a wide range of applications in construction, pottery, gardening, and other end-use sectors.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the soil conditioner market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global soil conditioners market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in use of soil conditioners for providing nutrients, enhancing soil fertility, and other soil amendment purposes strengthens the growth of the soil conditioners market in this region. Other segments mentioned in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

