Malaysian Fertility Clinics Strengthen Their Capacity by Enabling Timely Access to Their Robust Fertility Treatments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia, the region's preferred healthcare destination, is at the forefront of fertility care as the Fertility Hub of Asia. In addition to cutting-edge innovations and world-class treatment options led by highly skilled medical experts, the fertility centres there offer a shorter waiting period to healthcare travellers.
Healthcare travellers, particularly women of advanced maternal age, can benefit from Malaysia's shorter waiting period and bump up their chances of welcoming their much-awaited bundle of joy. Over the years, Malaysia has experienced several record-breaking milestones in fertility care, including achieving successful pregnancy rates as high as 83% for couples below 40 years old, and up to 68% success rates for couples above 40 years old via frozen embryo transfers with pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT)[1].
With virtually no waiting time, visiting healthcare travellers can get real-time access to world-class specialists for appointments, consultations and treatments. Aspiring parents can also gain access to a spectrum of advanced treatments at some of Malaysia's 10 Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC)-certified fertility centres, such as Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists (Alpha), TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre (TMC) and Sunfert International Fertility Centre (Sunfert).
"One of the main reasons Malaysia is a popular destination for fertility treatments is that not many nations in the region have the essential technologies readily available. Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), for example, is not widely available in some countries, as is the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy,” Alpha’s Chief Embryologist, Adelle Lim stated.
Navigating a digitised healthcare system, prominent Malaysian healthcare providers such as Alpha are capable of efficiently accommodating access to modern fertility treatments while providing a seamless patient experience. As such, the availability of the Ovarian PRP procedure at Alpha can aid patients who are advanced in age with limited egg reserves, have had multiple failed IVF cycles or are perimenopausal. According to the centre’s Chief Embryologist, the procedure even resulted in a successful pregnancy recently.
Dr Liza Ling Ping, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist at TMC Penang, addresses the necessity of catering to patients' diverse levels and needs, as well as how ease of accessibility can assist patients in a variety of ways. "At TMC, we ensure that our patient relations services team is able to communicate with our patients via email or video conferencing. Patients can participate in an initial online consultation so that we can get to know them and their concerns better before they come in. That way, we'll be able to do some pre-screening and testing so that when they do come over, it's just for treatment,” she explained.
Similarly, Sunfert offers digital consultations with doctors, ensuring that healthcare travellers' travel preparations are streamlined. “Healthcare travellers can choose to stay for the whole duration of their treatment or merely make the first visit, acquire the necessary treatment plan and medication, and then return home. We have a specialised team at Sunfert that can assist patients remotely via our Care Line, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This includes guiding patients on when to visit their local doctors for certain preliminary tests and then providing us the results, allowing for a seamless communication process,” Sunfert’s Medical Director & Fertility Specialist, Dr. Lim Lei Jun stated.
Additionally, with Singapore strategically located right at Malaysia’s southern border, healthcare travellers from Singapore will find it convenient to travel back and forth for their fertility treatments. With the ease of connectivity between both countries, Malaysia Healthcare looks forward to ‘Giving Hope to Dreams’ of the healthcare travellers from Singapore with its high-quality treatment options and favourable clinical outcomes.
Read more about the fertility services available in Malaysia at
https://malaysiahealthcare.org/malaysia-healthcare-brings-hope-with-world-class-fertility-expertise/ or watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6jJ0df7Rok&t=24s.
For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).
#GivingHopeToDreams
ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL
The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.
MHTC Informatics
For media enquiries:
Tutie Ismail
Healthcare travellers, particularly women of advanced maternal age, can benefit from Malaysia's shorter waiting period and bump up their chances of welcoming their much-awaited bundle of joy. Over the years, Malaysia has experienced several record-breaking milestones in fertility care, including achieving successful pregnancy rates as high as 83% for couples below 40 years old, and up to 68% success rates for couples above 40 years old via frozen embryo transfers with pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT)[1].
With virtually no waiting time, visiting healthcare travellers can get real-time access to world-class specialists for appointments, consultations and treatments. Aspiring parents can also gain access to a spectrum of advanced treatments at some of Malaysia's 10 Reproductive Technology Accreditation Committee (RTAC)-certified fertility centres, such as Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists (Alpha), TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre (TMC) and Sunfert International Fertility Centre (Sunfert).
"One of the main reasons Malaysia is a popular destination for fertility treatments is that not many nations in the region have the essential technologies readily available. Pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), for example, is not widely available in some countries, as is the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy,” Alpha’s Chief Embryologist, Adelle Lim stated.
Navigating a digitised healthcare system, prominent Malaysian healthcare providers such as Alpha are capable of efficiently accommodating access to modern fertility treatments while providing a seamless patient experience. As such, the availability of the Ovarian PRP procedure at Alpha can aid patients who are advanced in age with limited egg reserves, have had multiple failed IVF cycles or are perimenopausal. According to the centre’s Chief Embryologist, the procedure even resulted in a successful pregnancy recently.
Dr Liza Ling Ping, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist at TMC Penang, addresses the necessity of catering to patients' diverse levels and needs, as well as how ease of accessibility can assist patients in a variety of ways. "At TMC, we ensure that our patient relations services team is able to communicate with our patients via email or video conferencing. Patients can participate in an initial online consultation so that we can get to know them and their concerns better before they come in. That way, we'll be able to do some pre-screening and testing so that when they do come over, it's just for treatment,” she explained.
Similarly, Sunfert offers digital consultations with doctors, ensuring that healthcare travellers' travel preparations are streamlined. “Healthcare travellers can choose to stay for the whole duration of their treatment or merely make the first visit, acquire the necessary treatment plan and medication, and then return home. We have a specialised team at Sunfert that can assist patients remotely via our Care Line, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This includes guiding patients on when to visit their local doctors for certain preliminary tests and then providing us the results, allowing for a seamless communication process,” Sunfert’s Medical Director & Fertility Specialist, Dr. Lim Lei Jun stated.
Additionally, with Singapore strategically located right at Malaysia’s southern border, healthcare travellers from Singapore will find it convenient to travel back and forth for their fertility treatments. With the ease of connectivity between both countries, Malaysia Healthcare looks forward to ‘Giving Hope to Dreams’ of the healthcare travellers from Singapore with its high-quality treatment options and favourable clinical outcomes.
Read more about the fertility services available in Malaysia at
https://malaysiahealthcare.org/malaysia-healthcare-brings-hope-with-world-class-fertility-expertise/ or watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6jJ0df7Rok&t=24s.
For more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org/ or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).
#GivingHopeToDreams
ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL
The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.
MHTC Informatics
For media enquiries:
Tutie Ismail
Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council
tutie@mhtc.org.my
Malaysia Healthcare