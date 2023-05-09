Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease in 2022 and is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.3% by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Anti-GBM disease is an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system targets and kills healthy body tissue by mistake.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness of autoimmune disease is driving the market revenue share.

The development of advanced diagnostic techniques for rapid disease diagnosis is driving the market demand.

The use of monoclonal antibodies as therapy is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 4.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Anti-GBM Autoantibody Disease Market:

In February 2023, Imlifidase for Autoimmune Disorders is now in Phase III clinical research at Hansa Biopharma. A 63% phase transition success rate (PTSR) is the requirement for entering Pre-Registration for Phase III medications for autoimmune disorders.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global anti-GBM autoantibody disease market revenue is driven by the increasing prevalence and awareness of autoimmune disorders. Precision diagnostics using ELISA and western blotting are driving the overall market revenue. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced treatments using monoclonal antibodies is contributing to the anti-GBM autoantibody disease market revenue.

However, due to the strict guidelines and difficult diagnostic issues, the anti-GBM autoantibody disease market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Based on treatment type, the anti-GBM autoantibody disease market is segmented into immunosuppressive, corticosteroids, and others.

Based on distribution channels, the anti-GBM autoantibody disease market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Segmentation By Treatment Type

Based on the treatment type, the immunosuppressive segment dominates the global anti-GBM autoantibody disease market with the largest revenue share. This large revenue share is because immunosuppressive has shown a positive and excellent result in the treatment of anti-GBM autoantibody disease.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global anti-GBM autoantibody disease market. North America is expected to account for the largest market for the global Anti-GBM autoantibody illness due to the rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices and drug abuse.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for anti-GBM autoantibody disease. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ANTI-GBM AUTOANTIBODY DISEASE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Immunosuppressive Corticosteroids Others GLOBAL ANTI-GBM AUTOANTIBODY DISEASE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

