Residential Energy Storage Market Size Worth USD 31.51 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Reduction in cost of batteries and government incentives for installing residential energy stoarge systems are key factors driving global

Residential Energy Storage Market Size – USD 6.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Residential Energy Storage Market size is expected to reach USD 31.51 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to falling battery prices and presence of incentives and schemes encouraging deployment of battery systems in developed countries, which is expected to continue to drive adoption of batteries in residential energy storage systems. Increasing investment by battery manufacturers for development of more cost-effective and advanced lithium-ion batteries is supporting growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. storage has been gaining traction in the power industry and this is another key factor which boosting market growth to a significant extent. Government incentives for installation of residential energy storage systems is expected to continue to support market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing utilization of lithium-ion batteries due to stringent environmental regulations and policies and growing need to reduce carbon emissions is augmenting growth of the residential energy storage market. Techno-economic benefits of lithium-ion batteries over conventional batteries is a key factor boosting demand.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

ABB

Samsung SDI Co

Tesla, Inc.

BYD Company

Eguana Technologies

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Huawei

Eaton Corporation plc

LG Chem

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lithium-ion Batteries

Lead-acid Batteries

Ownership Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Utility Owned

Customer Owned

Third-party Owned

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-grid

Off-grid

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids acquired U.S. based Pioneer Solutions LLC, which is a provider of industry leading front to back office Commodities/Energy Trading and Risk Management (C/ETRM) solutions. The acquisition is expected to expand Energy Market Operations offering and empower energy market participants with leading digital capabilities to navigate the evolving regulatory environment and renewable energy goals.

Lithium-ion batteries segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Stringent environmental regulations and policies is boosting utilization of lithium-ion batteries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Customer owned segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The high value that customers are placing on having their own storage systems is expected to continue to drive demand for customer owned residential energy storage systems.

On-grid segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the residential energy storage market in 2020. Increasing utilization of on-grid systems in the residential sector as it eliminates the need to purchase an expensive battery backup system to store any excess energy is driving growth of the on-grid system segment.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global residential energy storage market in 2020. Presence of various incentives and programs in countries in the region to encourage adoption of residential energy storage systems are key factors supporting market growth.

