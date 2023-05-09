Global Powered Surgical Instruments Market to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.8% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global powered surgical instruments market size was USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032, and register a CAGR of 7.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Powered Surgical Instruments Market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing incidence of chronic diseases are the primary drivers of market revenue growth.

The market is expanding due to advancements in powered surgical equipment technology, such as robots and navigation systems. The benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, such as reduced hospital stays, faster recovery times, and lower complication rates, are increasing the demand for these procedures. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disorders, is on the rise, which is driving the growth of the market. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2040, there will be 29.5 million additional cases of cancer worldwide, which is expected to increase the demand for surgical procedures and powered surgical equipment.

One of the significant trends in the powered surgical instruments market is the increasing use of robotic surgery. Robotic surgery offers improved accuracy, less blood loss, and faster recovery. Furthermore, the availability of navigation systems that aid in precise implant placement is driving the revenue growth of the market. Disposable powered surgical instruments are also gaining popularity due to their benefits, such as lower risk of infection and affordability. The use of powered surgical instruments in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, which offer shorter hospital stays and lower healthcare costs, is also driving market revenue growth.

The rising popularity of cosmetic and plastic surgery is also driving the growth of the powered surgical instruments market. The International Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery estimates that global cosmetic surgery treatments grew by 25% between 2010 and 2019. The availability of powered surgical equipment, such as handheld devices for skin tightening and rejuvenation and liposuction devices, is driving market revenue growth in this niche.

However, the high cost of powered surgical instruments and the shortage of qualified specialists to operate them are expected to constrain market revenue growth. The availability of alternative surgical tools, such as manual surgical tools, is also expected to limit market revenue growth.

The powered surgical instruments market can be segmented based on product type, power source, and application.

In terms of product type, the market is divided into electric-powered, battery-operated, pneumatic-powered, and others. According to revenue projections from 2019 to 2032, this segment is expected to generate significant revenue.

When considering power source, the market is classified into wired and wireless segments. The wired segment includes instruments that are connected to a power source via a cord or cable, while the wireless segment includes instruments that operate using batteries or other wireless technologies. Both segments are expected to generate substantial revenue during the forecast period.

Regarding application, the market is divided into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, ENT surgery, ophthalmic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to generate the most revenue, followed by the neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery segments.

Overall, the powered surgical instruments market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with revenue projections in the billions of dollars for each segment. The market is driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increase in chronic diseases. However, certain constraints, such as the high cost of powered surgical instruments and the shortage of qualified specialists to operate them, may hinder market revenue growth.

Strategic development:

Several major players in the medical industry have announced significant developments in the surgical field in recent years. In 2021, Stryker Corporation acquired Gauss Surgical, Inc., a leader in real-time computer vision and artificial intelligence for surgical applications, in an effort to expand Stryker's digital surgery platform and improve patient outcomes. Around the same time, Zimmer Biomet Holdings launched the Persona IQ smart knee system, which uses smart sensor technology to personalize the surgical experience and improve patient outcomes.

In 2020, Smith & Nephew acquired Integra LifeSciences' extremity orthopedics business, a leading provider of surgical instruments for foot and ankle surgery, to expand its presence in the orthopedic surgery market and provide a more comprehensive range of solutions. In the same year, Medtronic acquired Medicrea International, a leader in the development of personalized surgical solutions for spinal surgery, to strengthen its position in the spine surgery market and enhance its portfolio of innovative solutions.

Johnson & Johnson also made a significant acquisition in 2019, when it acquired Auris Health, Inc., a leader in robotic technology for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung, to expand its presence in the robotics market and improve patient outcomes in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Other notable developments in the surgical field include CONMED Corporation's launch of the Hall 50™ Arthroscopic Electric Shaver, B. Braun Melsungen AG's launch of the BVX-130 mobile C-arm, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC's launch of the ClearVue™ COBLATION® System, DePuy Synthes, Inc.'s launch of the Attune® Cementless Knee System, and Aesculap AG's launch of the OrthoPilot® Elite system. All of these products and solutions aim to improve surgical precision, patient outcomes, and overall efficiency.

Competitive Landscape:

The global powered surgical instruments market is witnessing intense competition among leading players who are adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge. Mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and product innovation are some of the key strategies being used by market players to increase their market share.

Stryker Corporation, a major player in the market, recently announced the acquisition of Gauss Surgical, Inc., which specializes in real-time computer vision and artificial intelligence for surgical applications. This acquisition is aimed at expanding Stryker's digital surgery platform and enhancing patient outcomes. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. launched the Persona IQ smart knee system, which uses smart sensor technology to personalize the surgical experience and improve patient outcomes.

Smith & Nephew plc acquired Integra LifeSciences' extremity orthopedics business, a leading provider of surgical instruments for foot and ankle surgery, to expand its presence in the orthopedic surgery market. Medtronic plc also made an acquisition in 2020, acquiring Medicrea International, a leader in the development of personalized surgical solutions for spinal surgery, to strengthen its position in the spine surgery market.

Other major players in the global powered surgical instruments market include Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC, DePuy Synthes, Inc., and Aesculap AG. These companies are focused on developing innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance their market position.

