Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market to Reach USD 1,230 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.2% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global recreational oxygen equipment market size was USD 570 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,230 million in 2032, and register a CAGR of 8.2%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Recreational Oxygen Equipment Market size was USD 570 million. By 2032, it is anticipated to reach USD 1,230 million with a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors driving market revenue growth include the general public's increased awareness of oxygen therapy's benefits, the rising incidence of respiratory disorders, and the need for recreational activities. Recreational oxygen equipment encompasses personal oxygen canisters, oxygen bars, and recreational oxygen concentrators. Personal oxygen canisters are compact, portable containers with compressed oxygen that provide an immediate oxygen boost. Oxygen bars offer air that has been enriched with oxygen, while recreational oxygen concentrators filter outdoor air and concentrate oxygen for leisure activities.

Demand for recreational oxygen equipment is increasing due to its various advantages such as enhanced energy levels, improved athletic performance, and relief from altitude sickness. In addition, the growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses like COPD, asthma, and pneumonia is driving demand for oxygen therapy. This, in turn, is fueling the revenue growth of the recreational oxygen equipment market as people strive to manage their respiratory conditions and improve their quality of life.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6411

Increased public knowledge of oxygen therapy's benefits is another factor driving the market's revenue growth. This has led to the production of state-of-the-art, portable, and user-friendly recreational oxygen equipment. To keep up with rising demand, manufacturers are continuously developing innovative oxygen therapy equipment. Moreover, the popularity of leisure activities such as hiking, skiing, and mountaineering is also driving demand for recreational oxygen equipment, especially among those who engage in these activities at high altitudes where oxygen levels are lower.

However, several factors are constraining the market's revenue growth, such as the high cost of these devices, which not everyone can afford. Additionally, the lack of market regulations can lead to the sale of poor-quality and unsafe products, damaging the market's reputation and eroding consumer confidence.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global oxygen products market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with an increasing demand for oxygen products across a wide range of applications. The market is segmented based on product type and application outlook, with revenue in USD Million estimated from 2019 to 2032.

One of the most popular product types in the oxygen products market is canned oxygen. Canned oxygen is an easy-to-use product that provides a quick burst of oxygen to the user. It is widely used in sports and fitness activities such as hiking, skiing, and climbing. With an increasing number of people participating in outdoor sports activities, the demand for canned oxygen is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Another popular product in the oxygen products market is oxygen concentrators. These devices are used to concentrate oxygen from ambient air and provide it to the user. Oxygen concentrators are widely used in healthcare settings to treat patients with respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma. The demand for oxygen concentrators is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, owing to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases worldwide.

Oxygen bar equipment is another important product type in the oxygen products market. Oxygen bars are becoming increasingly popular in health and wellness centers, spas, and hotels, as they provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience to the users. With the increasing focus on health and wellness, the demand for oxygen bar equipment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The oxygen products market also includes other product types, such as oxygen masks, nasal cannulas, and oxygen cylinders. These products are widely used in healthcare settings and are expected to witness steady demand in the coming years.

In terms of application outlook, sports and fitness is one of the major segments in the oxygen products market. With an increasing number of people participating in outdoor sports activities, the demand for oxygen products such as canned oxygen is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Health and wellness is another important application segment in the oxygen products market. Oxygen bar equipment and oxygen concentrators are widely used in health and wellness centers, spas, and hotels to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience to the users. With the increasing focus on health and wellness, the demand for oxygen products in this segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

In addition to these segments, the oxygen products market also includes other applications such as aviation, manufacturing, and mining. With the increasing awareness about the benefits of oxygen products, the demand for these products is expected to grow across a wide range of applications in the coming years.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recreational-oxygen-equipment-market

Strategic development:

• In 2021, Inogen, Inc., a renowned manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, unveiled its latest product, the Inogen One G5 oxygen concentrator, which boasts enhanced portability and longer battery life than its predecessor. Additionally, the company disclosed that it is actively exploring new technologies to further improve the performance of its products.

• Boost Oxygen LLC, a major player in the recreational oxygen equipment market, announced a strategic partnership with Sports Basement, a prominent sporting goods retailer in the United States in 2021. The objective of the partnership is to expand the distribution of Boost Oxygen's products in the U.S. market and increase the company's brand recognition.

• OxyGo, LLC, a manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, introduced its latest product, the OxyGo FIT, in 2020, which is currently the smallest and lightest portable oxygen concentrator in the market. The company is also working on developing new products to meet the rising demand for portable oxygen concentrators.

• GCE Group, a leading manufacturer of medical and industrial gas equipment, announced its acquisition of VRV Group in 2020. VRV Group is an Italian company that specializes in the production of cryogenic tanks and equipment. The acquisition was aimed at expanding GCE Group's product offerings in the cryogenic equipment market.

• Chart Industries, Inc., a major manufacturer of cryogenic equipment, announced a strategic partnership with VNG.CO, a leading provider of natural gas and hydrogen fueling solutions, in 2020. The partnership is focused on developing and commercializing hydrogen refueling infrastructure and equipment for the transportation market.

• Oxygen Plus, Inc., a top manufacturer of recreational oxygen products, launched the Oxygen Plus Elevate Pack, a portable oxygen canister, and a reusable face mask in 2020. The company also disclosed that it is working on developing new products to cater to the growing demand for portable oxygen products in the post-COVID world.

• Invacare Corporation, a significant manufacturer of home medical equipment, launched the Platinum Mobile Oxygen Concentrator in 2021. This device is designed for active individuals who require oxygen therapy on the go and can provide up to 10 hours of battery life.

• POD Oxygen, a U.K.-based manufacturer of recreational oxygen products, introduced its latest product, the POD Go, a portable oxygen concentrator that offers up to 5 hours of oxygen supply in 2021. This device is lightweight and easy to carry, making it ideal for outdoor activities and sports.

Competitive Landscape:

The global recreational oxygen equipment market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by a surge in demand for portable oxygen concentrators, oxygen bars, and canned oxygen. The market is highly fragmented, with numerous large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. The key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, agreements and contracts, and developing and introducing more efficient products.

Some of the prominent companies included in the global recreational oxygen equipment market report are Inogen, Inc., Boost Oxygen LLC, OxyGo, LLC, AOLIYUN, GCE Group, Chart Industries, Inc., Oxygen Plus, Inc., Linde, Invacare Corporation, and POD Oxygen. Inogen, Inc., a leading manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, launched its latest offering, the Inogen One G5, in 2021. The product offers greater portability and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Boost Oxygen LLC, a major player in the recreational oxygen equipment market, announced a strategic partnership with Sports Basement, a major sporting goods retailer in the United States, in 2021, aimed at expanding its distribution in the US market. OxyGo, LLC, a manufacturer of portable oxygen concentrators, launched the OxyGo FIT, the smallest and lightest portable oxygen concentrator available in the market, in 2020. The company is also working on developing new products that cater to the growing demand for portable oxygen concentrators.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6411

In conclusion, the global recreational oxygen equipment market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increase in the adoption of recreational oxygen products for sports and fitness, growing health and wellness awareness, and the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders.

Browse for more reports:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nucleic-acid-amplification-testing-naat-market

Non Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-invasive-brain-trauma-monitoring-devices-market

Histology and Cytology Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/histology-and-cytology-market

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Therapeutics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/idiopathic-thrombocytopenic-purpura-itp-therapeutics-market

Immunohistochemistry Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunohistochemistry-market