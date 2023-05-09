The Future of Mobility: Advancements in Automotive Powertrain Systems

Automotive powertrain delivers power to the vehicle with the help of multiple components working together.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive powertrain technology has undergone significant advancements in recent years. It refers to the system that transmits the power from the engine to the wheels, enabling a vehicle to move. The powertrain system consists of several components, including the engine, transmission, driveshaft, differential, and wheels.

Electric Powertrains:

Electric powertrains are rapidly becoming popular due to their low carbon footprint and fuel efficiency. They are composed of an electric motor, battery, and power electronics. Electric powertrains offer several advantages, such as instant torque delivery, silent operation, and regenerative braking.

Hybrid Powertrains:

Hybrid powertrains combine the benefits of both electric and gasoline engines. They are composed of an electric motor, battery, and gasoline engine. Hybrid powertrains offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance. There are two types of hybrid powertrains: parallel and series. In parallel hybrid powertrains, both the electric motor and gasoline engine can power the wheels. In series hybrid powertrains, the electric motor is the only source of power for the wheels, and the gasoline engine works as a generator to charge the battery.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The novel coronavirus is escalating threat on economies around the world. Besides the shutdown of industries has impacted in revenue generation and recession.

Additionally, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the implication of strict physical distancing norms will anticipate considerable decrease in use of public transport.

Moreover, the production of automotive powertrain market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

With consumer preference shifting toward essential items, sales of new vehicles will drop significantly.

However, shared mobility concept will stop and consumer will prefer cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution. This will increase the consumer preference toward hybrid vehicle due to its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness factors. This will surge the automotive powertrain market growth.

Key Market Players

Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, GKN PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, General Motors Company, Borgwarner Inc.

