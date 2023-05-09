Steve Price returns to the publishing scene with 'Practical Plants'

New book offers a wealth of information on useful tropical plants and how nature provides for us in earthy, holistic ways

MISSION BEACH, Australia, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Practical Plants" (published by Xlibris AU) is a synthesis of the best of historical writings on useful tropical plants that offer an understanding of how nature provides for humans in earthy, holistic ways.

"Plant use, for me, is the most fascinating of subjects – to contemplate that mankind has lived on this planet for aeons with the accumulated knowledge of plant use and animal habits as key to that survival," Steve Price states. "The insights into plant use within these pages are a catalogue of thousands of years of human experience."

"Practical Plants" provides a wealth of natural resources for the serious outdoors person, woodworkers, craftspeople, hikers, campers and survivalists, and serves as in education tool for children's camps and activities, military training programs, and extreme expedition adventure. In his search for a more fulfilling connection to the natural world, the author was led to the exciting tropical forests of Northern Australia. There, he encountered tropical plants which he has found to historically have benefitted man in so many wondrous ways. This book will inspire people to reconnect with nature and learn how to use these plants as useful survival tools in difficult times.

"An excellent guide to the multitude of products that plants provide us with to enhance the quality of our lives." —Thomas Bauer, PhD, FRGs

"Practical Plants"

By Steve Price

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 524 pages | ISBN 9781669889489

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 524 pages | ISBN

E-Book | 524 pages | ISBN 9781669889496

About the Author

Steve Price was born in Mentone, Melbourne, in 1959 and grew up in country Victoria. His family's interest in the living landscape, botany and horticulture helped shape his future as a keen bushwalker and conservationist. An enthusiastic artist, Price won an art scholarship in 1977 but, disillusioned with sophisticated society, opted for a practical skill and completed a carpentry apprenticeship, building timber homes in the beautiful Dandenong Ranges on Melbourne's outer suburbs. Having worked and traveled Australia extensively for many years as a gardener, landscaper, ranger, carpenter, and boat builder, Price has gained considerable knowledge of natural landscape and a practical understanding of the diverse uses of plants and have a continued interest in growing and researching plants at beautiful Mission Beach, Djiru country, in the Wet Tropics of Queensland. He has also previously published "Maladies and Remedies, A Collection of Tropical Medicinal Plants from Australia and the World" and "Wild Food, Medicine and Useful Plants of the Wet Tropics." Visit maladiesandremedies.com.au for more information about the author and his works.

