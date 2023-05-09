AxisCare Home Care Software Appoints Vice President of Customer Success

Submit Release
WACO, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AxisCare, the industry's top-rated home care software, today announced Moyra Miller's appointment to the role of Vice President of Customer Success.

In this role, Miller will lead the customer success team to provide excellent customer satisfaction and assist home care agency owners in their ongoing efforts of recruitment, retention, and growth.

Miller brings 11 years of experience in technology-centered roles, with a proven reputation of building and leading teams with a focus on serving clients through innovative technology. Bringing a diverse background to her new role, Miller comes most recently from executive leadership roles at HomeTrak, ClearCare, and other home health SaaS companies. She will leverage her expertise working in home care to develop customer engagement strategies and procedures that improve customer lifetime value and retention for enterprise clients.

Said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare: "We are excited to welcome Moyra Miller to AxisCare. Her wealth of knowledge and experience in SaaS and home care industries will lend to AxisCare's continued goal of empowering home care agencies to provide better care. Her experience in customer success, combined with her passion for customer satisfaction, retention, and growth makes her the perfect addition to our leadership team. We look forward to working with her to continue helping AxisCare deliver exceptional experiences for our customers."

AxisCare's agency management software is a back-office and point-of-care solution for non-medical agencies. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and other 3rd-party payers, AxisCare's platform helps agencies from SMB to franchises to enterprise agencies stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition. Recently given the industry's top award for ease of use, overall performance, and customer service, AxisCare was designed to give you full control of your operations and to help you scale your business while keeping you and your team focused on what matters most – providing even better care. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

