Suspect Sought in a Theft One Offense: 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Theft One offense that occurred on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:03 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.