Arrest Made in a First-Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 1700 Block of Webster Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a First-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, May 8, 2023, in the 1700 block of Webster Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in a forced sexual act with the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, 30-year-old Luis Vasquez, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse.

