Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 8, 2023, in the 900 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:24 am, the suspect, a U.S. Postal Service employee, and the victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. During the dispute, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was apprehended by U.S Postal Inspectors. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, May 8, 2023, 25-year-old Davida Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by U.S. Postal Inspectors and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The joint investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

