Military Wearables : Enhancing Soldier Performance and Battlefield Awareness

Military Wearables Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The military wearables are the equipment used by soldiers during the missions or military exercises. The technology reduces troop causalities across the globe. There are several types of military wearables such as headwear, eyewear, bodywear, and others. Military wearables help in monitoring the physical state of soldiers during missions, enhance communication between troops & military stations, and provide complete situational awareness. The other benefits of military wearables include their withstanding capability in sustaining harsh environmental conditions such as high temperatures, inside water, and others. The governments of several countries are investing for highly efficient military wearables. For instance, in November 2018, Lockheed Martin signed a contract worth 7 million USD with the U.S. army for the enhancement of exoskeleton.

The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry, including 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐁, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐀𝐍 𝐀., 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

▶The production rate of military wearables industries across the globe has been hampered because of the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

▶Training exercises such as Pitch Black 2020, Milan 2020, and others have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, which may impact procurement of military wearables.

▶There will be a considerable rise in demand for military wearables post covid-19 as the combat exercises will start resuming.

▶As governments spending shift toward economic recovery due to covid-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for military wearables equipment.

Soldiers security becomes topmost concern for defense agencies especially in current ongoing war like situations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and others. Military wearables track the soldiers’ moment and provide real-time situational awareness to military office, which improves the troops coordination with the team. Moreover, military wearables improve the training of soldiers. Hence, increase in need for soldier coordination & training military wearables demand will continue to grow.

Several military wearables have become compact, lightweight, and improved in efficiency. The technological advancement of military wearables has contributed in increase in sale. For instance, BAE Systems secured a contract worth USD 97 million from the U.S. Army for the supply of new night vision goggles and thermal weapon sights. Therefore, military wearables market is expected to grow further with the advancements in technology in future.

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Headwear

Eyewear

Wristwear

Bodywear

Hearables

