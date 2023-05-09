Amy Croft releases 'Enough is Enough: What needs to be said!'

New book shines a spotlight on toxic masculinity, the reach of misogynistic coercive control and the plight of wronged women throughout the world

CAIRNS, Australia, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The scale of misogynistic behavior by what she calls 'entitled' males in the 20th and 21st centuries, gave Amy Croft some insight into how patriarchy is operating in the world, today. She aspires to shine a light onto toxic behavior against humanity, and to change the goal posts, so that vulnerable people might empower themselves out of the patriarchal, status quo, grip. She believes such behavior has become untenable, and unrealistic, in the 21st century, because it shows little empathy, compassion, or respect towards all humanity, and other beings that people rely on for their global survival.

"Enough is Enough: What needs to be said!" (published by Balboa Press AU) shines a spotlight on toxic masculinity, the reach of misogynistic coercive control, and how a patriarchal mindset has been so threatening to women and children around the world. Here, Croft, author of "A Longing for Justice," expands on many of the themes she tackled in her first groundbreaking work to reveal how women need to empower themselves in the 21st century. In this book, she answers questions such as "What would you do when you are fed up with the so-called prerogative of male entitlement and paternal patronization that is impacting millions around the world? What do you do when you abhor sexist, misogynistic attitudes, and see the need for systemic change to reflect more equitable values?"

"It is time for people to release themselves (and others) from the bondage of a male mindset which determines the female sex (and other gender) to be 'less than' (and under their control and dominion). Many more humans now, wish to take their rightful place in the world, on their own terms as the 'other' and no less important gender/s on this planet without that damaging and disrespectful interference and involvement. As the author, I am inviting vulnerable humans particularly, to find their power and supports, and to say no! No more to this obsolete controlling status quo that perceives itself to still be in charge of the narrative. Many people believe the status quo must be disavowed of this premise, so that humanity can feel free to thrive and survive," Croft points out.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Croft answered, "A feeling of real insight regarding what has been going on for eons. Everyone who feels vulnerable to such a mindset can perhaps now find that they have a right to take power for themselves, in their own right, as citizens of this planet - to expunge the harm, and counteract the damage being done by such despicable behavior. To realize they are no longer pawns in some patriarch's game, and make their own choices about life on their own terms, without such obnoxious, pervasive, involvement." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/834800-enough-is-enough

"Enough is Enough: What needs to be said!"

By Amy Croft

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 232 pages | ISBN 9781982294755

E-Book | 232 pages | ISBN 9781982294762

About the Author

A childhood in a patriarchal society led Amy Croft into situations she felt she was not equipped to deal with. Out of a fractured and fraught life she sought to gain some understanding about the governing and paternal principles in her life out of her fragile post-World War 2, family life. Feelings of abandonment, a rape, a stint in a psychiatric hospital after a mental breakdown, and the subsequent loss of her children in a court of law in another country, left the author with feelings of despair and significant loss of self-esteem. It was a slow journey to a life of 'integrity versus despair'. Working in the field of social services gave Croft a sense of purpose. Because of the grave disadvantages surrounding the people she worked with, over many decades, she realised the great lack of justice in patriarchal governance, and in the systemic failures of the justice systems operating therein. She advocates for self-empowerment for vulnerable humans, whilst highlighting the dangerous impact of worldwide misogynistic behaviour. Her involvement with youth justice, and abused women and children, gave her insightful understanding for the need to enshrine recommendations for change within the law and justice systems to reflect more matriarchal values.

