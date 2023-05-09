WaterField's Crowd-Sourced Compact Executive Backpack Boasts Efficient Organization and a Professional Look

WaterField introduces the Compact Executive Backpack, a sophisticated briefcase alternative designed with insights from over 1,200 community-design participants. Abundant compartments safely stow professionals' top ten essential work items, and innovative features help maintain the bag's structure and clean lines even when full.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco's WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in laptop sleeves, bags, and cases for digital devices, introduces the Compact Executive Backpack, a slim and stylish briefcase alternative. Full-grain leather panels and clean lines elevate the refined business backpack for use in even the most formal work environments. The backpack's design emphasizes quick access and efficient organization for carrying the top ten workday essentials identified by 1,200 WaterField Community Design participants.

Watch the VIDEO to see the backpack's unique features.

"Our new community-designed Compact Executive Backpack is a formal briefcase in a backpack format," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "It's the little details like the Ultrasuede-lined phone or glasses pocket, the exterior-interior hybrid water-bottle pocket that remains flush, the discreet AirTag pocket, and the multiple carry options that really set this compact business backpack apart from others."

The Compact Executive Backpack transitions smoothly from home to office to professional meetings. Unique design details help the backpack maintain its clean form, whether empty or packed. The streamlined shape lets users maneuver easily through crowded trains or airplanes and subtly fits in at high-stakes meetings. Firm foam inserts protect contents and keep the bag upright under a desk or conference room table, and purpose-built pockets render gear easily and discreetly accessible. A hidden AirTag pocket adds extra security.

Features:

Padded laptop and tablet compartments fit up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop and a 12-inch iPad or tablet.

An interior, semi-opaque, zippered pocket includes an AirTag pocket hidden in the bottom corner from potential thieves.

A phone or pair of glasses remain protected in an upper, exterior pocket lined with scratch-free Ultrasuede® and padded in front with soft foam.

A pleated, lower, exterior pocket accommodates chargers or other bulky items without bulging. Inside it, four pen slots, an open pocket, and a key fob organize small items.

A hybrid exterior-interior water-bottle pocket grants quick access while utilizing interior space to maintain the bag's clean form. A double layer of lining protects interior contents from potential leaks and keeps the interior looking neat.

A second, swing-around, side pocket with an interior organizational pocket holds AirPods or other quick-access items.

Easy-clean, gold rip-stop nylon lines the interior, lower, and side pockets, making contents quick to locate.

Ergonomic, neoprene-padded straps are lined with moisture-wicking mesh.

Rear moisture-wicking mesh padding is divided into two panels—the lower panel acts as a suitcase handle pass-through or a place to neatly tuck away straps when stowing the backpack under a seat, in an overhead bin, or when carrying the backpack briefcase style.

A comfortable leather-lined top handle facilitates a quick grab or briefcase-style carry.

Firm foam protects backpack contents on the front, back, and bottom and keeps the backpack upright when set down.

YKK waterproof zippers and custom metal zipper pulls add a professional touch.

"For professionals who want to carry more — perhaps a light jacket or change of clothes — the company's community-designed Pro Executive Backpack is just as sophisticated but with a larger capacity," said Waterfield.

The new WaterField Compact Executive Backpack joins the company's full line of backpacks, briefcases, duffels, gaming cases, wallets, and cases for tech devices designed to transport and protect the gear modern professionals carry throughout their day.

Availability and Pricing

Compact Executive Backpack: $329.

Colors: Black ballistic nylon with a choice of black, blue, or chocolate premium, full-grain leather. Waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather.

Materials: YKK waterproof zippers, custom metal zipper pulls (can be locked together; lock not included), Ultrasuede®, gold rip-stop nylon, firm foam padding.

Dimensions and weight: 15 x 11 x 5 inches. 2.2 lbs.

Preorder now. First production run ships May 22. Second production run ships June 2.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at "Our Story".

