Jill Thayer explores the majestic trails of California Central Coast, highlights the healing power of nature and its enlightenment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jill Thayer, Ph.D. takes readers on an introspective journey as she celebrates the beauty of the natural world in "Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book offers a visual narrative that features the majestic wonder of the environment through treks on the California Central Coast. Here, the author talks about her favorite trails from Big Sur to Oceano Dunes, resources on how to find them, and why they are her go-to for balance, reflection and a bit of exercise. The photographic essay, along with inspired quotes and a few words on each region, reflect the wanderlust of Thayer's imagination in adventures. By sharing these journeys, she hopes to bring an appreciation in the richness of coastal regions and stewardship of the land.

"The beauty of our region is the result of care and advocacy in land conservation and sustainability of the environment," the author states. "These sacred spaces bring peace and clarity. They resonate in the mind and speak to the soul."

An excerpt from the book reads:

I walk for many reasons. To de-stress and recharge, to reflect or find resolve, to seek solitude, or simply to connect with nature. These sojourns quiet my mind, inspire my spirit, and broaden my understanding of the world and my relationship to it. Walking the trails makes me forget any stress of the day and brings me back to center. Throughout my life and transdisciplinary career, I gained inspiration from the words of artists, naturalists, theorists, and writers, many of whom are featured in these pages. The process of compiling the photographs, quotations, and narrative was cathartic, introspective, and fulfilling. The role of photography throughout my journey allowed me to capture the beauty of the region, reflect on my experiences, and observe the healing power of nature and its enlightenment. These treks helped me realize the majestic wonder of our environment, appreciate the stewardship of the land, and awaken my presence in the moment.

"Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast"

By Jill Thayer, Ph.D.

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665737043

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665737050

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781665737067

About the Author

Jill Thayer, Ph.D. is an artist, educator, curator, art historian, marketing strategist, podcaster, and writer. She holds a doctorate in cultural studies/museum studies from Claremont Graduate University, and is an associate professor teaching at colleges and universities nationally. Thayer is a contributing writer for art publications and host of The Art of Life podcast.

