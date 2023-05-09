'Tilted Days: A September Gathering of Fair Isle Poems' released

Shirley Nicholson presents a collection of poems and illustrations that comes from spending time on a remote Scottish island

MANCHESTER, England, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shirley Nicholson announces the release of "Tilted Days: A September Gathering of Fair Isle Poems" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a collection of poems from Fair Isle, together with illustrations, that comes from a month spent on this remote Scottish island in September 2020.

These poems present the people, wildlife and landscape of the island. Fair Isle is world-known for its traditional knitwear but this book reveals more about the place where this knitwear comes from, the relentless wind and the comings and goings of birds.

An excerpt from the poem "Looking Beyond the Pilot's Shoulder" reads:

and now, below, Fair Isle

held in its skin of grass

my first glimpse knife-cut cliff-edge

Sheep Rock: a wren's angled tail feathers

a green brightness in two great seas

small despite the world's knowing.

"The book gives an accessible and visual presentation of the island pulse both in the verses and with illustrations by an artist who lives in mainland Shetland," Nicholson says. She adds, "I don't believe there are books like this one though there is a book that tells the story of Fair Isle in photographs and one on the archaeology of the island. This is a partnership of poetry and illustration."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Nicholson answered, "A feeling of joy and wonder over the natural environment; a sense of the value of observing the world around us and of listening to even the simplest conversation. Also, a timelessness and at the same time an awareness of the past. Fair Isle is a bird island and I would want readers to glimpse something of the many birds and their comings and goings. As well, Fair Isle is known across the world for its traditional knitwear but this book reveals something of the place where the knitting comes from." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/849650-tilted-days

"Tilted Days: A September Gathering of Fair Isle Poems"

By Shirley Nicholson

Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 90 pages | ISBN 9798823081238

E-Book | 90 pages | ISBN 9798823081221

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Shirley Nicholson has an enduring love for Scotland fostered by Scottish parents, childhood summers in Edinburgh with grandparents and special time with an artist aunt in the Dumfriesshire countryside – an aunt who initiated her continuing love for the Scottish islands. Her poems have appeared in various anthologies and magazines. One of her poems was chosen for Poems on the Move in 2021 and again in 2022 and she participated in two London Gardens' poetry residencies. She holds an MA in Creative Writing from the Centre for New Writing, University of Manchester and served on the Poets and Players advisory group for a number of years. She brought her aunt's wartime diary to publication, "The Milk Lady at New Park Farm," a diary about working on the land during World War II.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouseUK, 0-800-014-8641, pressreleases@authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouseUK