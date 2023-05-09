Capillary launches AskAira, an AI-powered research assistant for loyalty marketers

Capillary launches AskAira, an AI assistant for loyalty marketers

The launch of AskAira is a huge step for loyalty marketers at enterprise firms to be able to leverage the power of AI to increase the RoI of loyalty programs.

By leveraging the power of OpenAI, we are making the Capillary platform more intelligent and user-friendly as we march forth on the vision of becoming the best loyalty company in the world.” — Rohan Mahadar, VP of Product Management at Capillary

BENGALURU, INDIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capillary Technologies, a provider of customer engagement and loyalty SaaS platforms, has announced the launch of AskAira, an AI-powered content assistant that leverages OpenAI technology to help brands build emotional connections with their customers. AskAira (Aira stands for Artificially Intelligent Research Assistant) is part of Capillary's enterprise product and provides brand marketers with the ability to engage with customers more personally and build emotional connections, while also improving productivity by providing relevant prompts regarding messaging tone and generating communication ideas.

Writing, editing, and optimizing content for different channels takes up the majority of a marketer's time. AskAira aims to alleviate this problem by using AI to suggest appropriate messaging and personalized content for each customer. AskAira is designed to understand the nuances of human language and emotions, which helps marketers build stronger relationships with their customers. When building a loyalty program, marketers will be provided with options based on AI for an apt response according to the context. Through the tool, marketers can create content that is tailored for the right industry and audience, has the right tone and messaging to touch the emotional chord, and is multilingual for customers across the globe.

AskAira gives marketers complete control, as it provides several options for a particular message to choose from and approve. Rohan Mahadar, VP of Product Management at Capillary, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of AskAira, a productivity-enhancing tool that will help brands hyper-personalize messaging and create an emotional connect with the customer with more ease. By leveraging the power of OpenAI, we are making the Capillary platform more intelligent and user-friendly as we march forth on the vision of becoming the best loyalty company in the world."

Capillary Technologies was recently named a Leader in the Forrester Wave Report for Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1, 2023. The platform earned the top score for 13 criteria. Capillary also made its fifth global acquisition and second in the US with the acquisition of Texas-based Brierley+Partners. The company's vision is to become the best loyalty technology company, and the launch of AskAira is another step toward achieving that goal.

About Capillary: Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a massive reach of 1Bn+ consumers and processing 5Bn+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.