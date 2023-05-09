Sod-Turning for Group Home in Creighton

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 8, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has begun construction on a new group home for adults with intellectual disabilities in Creighton. The Ministry of Social Services has provided approximately $2.2 million in capital funding for the project.

"Breaking ground at this new group home in Creighton shows our continued commitment to create a province where everyone can participate in their communities to the best of their abilities," Melfort MLA Todd Goudy said on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. "I thank our partners at Christian Horizons for leading the development of this project, as well as the families and community members who offered valuable insights to ensure we build a home that meets the needs of its residents and promotes their inclusion in the community."

The group home will provide five clients who require higher levels of support with 24-hour supervision and assistance with daily living tasks. Additionally, two self-contained units will provide supported independent living programming for two clients.

Christian Horizons has been operating in Canada since 1965 and in Saskatchewan since 2015. They provide vocational and residential programming for approximately 200 clients across the province and work with them to nurture communities where everyone belongs.

"Christian Horizons is excited to bring supported independent living, group home and community programming supports to Creighton," Saskatchewan North Christian Horizons Area Manager Hilary Sandell-Atkins said. "These services will support seven individuals who experience disability to reach personal goals, grow relationships and share their unique gifts with the larger community. Communities thrive when everybody belongs. We can't wait to see what the future holds for the people we will be serving in Creighton."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. Community Living Service Delivery supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

For more information on Christian Horizons, visit www.christianhorizons.org.

