The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is closing Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet overnight out of caution due to the potential of slide activity along the route.

Rain and thunderstorms are in Environment Canada’s forecast for the region, which may trigger mud or debris flows down known slide paths.

Highway 99 will be closed between Pemberton and Lillooet from 8 p.m. Monday, May 8 until 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. The road will be assessed prior to opening on Tuesday morning.

For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca