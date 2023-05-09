Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”

MACAU, May 9 - To celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 09:00 to 17:30 on 17th May 2023 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed and the public is welcome to come and collect it.