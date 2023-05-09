Liquid Detergent Market is Poised to Register 5.2% Growth by the End of 2025 - Analyzing the Market Trends

Liquid Detergent Market

Moreover, surge in need for comfort in household chores and increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers boost the market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading players in liquid detergent industry are using recycled material for packaging to reduce carbon footprint. In addition, players are venturing into organic segment of liquid detergents to cater to growing demands of natural based ingredients and skin-friendly liquid detergents; however, such transitions are much prevalent in developed economies where such aspects are much pervasive.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,"Liquid Detergent Market, by Nature, Application, Sales Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. liquid detergent market accounted for about one-fourth of the global liquid detergent market.

Liquid detergent market growth is driven by rise in per capita income, increase rapid urbanization, improvement in living standard, and changes in consumer lifestyle. Moreover, surge in need for comfort in household chores and increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers boost the market growth. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & natural liquid detergents augments the market expansion.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5199

Majority of the developed region, including, but not limited to, the U.S., UK, Australia, and Germany have witnessed decline in sales of powder detergents, owing to the fact that young generation has shifted its preference toward liquid detergents over bar/powder detergent, as they perceive liquid detergent to be more anti-bacterial and hygienic. Over half of the U.S. consumers believed that bar detergents contain harbor germ after use. As a result, leading manufacturers of liquid detergent have scaled up their production capabilities to cater the growing demands.

Convenience for handling of liquid detergent remains one of the key concerns for leading manufacturers. As a result prominent players in the market introduced liquid detergent in variety of packaging formats, including but not limited to sachets, bottles, cans, and others. In parallel, brands, such as HEX, have introduced flexible, upright pouches with a tap for dispensing liquid detergent. Moreover, P&G introduced Tide Eco-Box, a sealed bag of ultra-compacted liquid detergent inside a cardboard box with a dosing cup and a new no-drip twist tap. Such packaging innovations have gained huge popularity among consumers, which have augmented the demand for liquid detergents, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Liquid detergents might contain chemicals with negative health effects ranging from skin and throat irritation to carcinogenicity. Presence of phosphates, nonylphenol ethoxylate, 1,4-dioxane, and other toxic chemicals may pose potential threat to human health as well as affect the surrounding environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, surfactants in detergents are toxic to aquatic life and might break down into additional toxic byproducts.

Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5199

Furthermore, liquid detergents are packed in rigid packaging made up of non-recyclable plastics, which pose additional burden on the environment. As a result manufacturers are now transitioning toward sustainable products.

Liquid detergents are expensive as compared to its counter parts powder detergents. High prices of liquid detergent limit the target audience for the manufacturers. Removing existing price difference between liquid and powder detergent remains a key challenge for manufacturers, however, high prices of liquid detergent limit the consumer base.

The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. Depending on sales channel, the market is segregated into online sales channels, supermarket & hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores. By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

North America is expected to lead in terms of liquid detergent market share during the forecast period; however, the region is poised to grow at sluggish CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in household income, rapid urbanization, rise in middle-class population, easy access to goods through development of retail channels, and rise in penetration of washing machines. These factors plays a vital role during the regional as well as global liquid detergent market forecast.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER ( Till 15th may 2023) – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @checkout link :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4dc031e1bb3ccf19110740399f32c3ce

Key findings of the Liquid Detergent Market:

In terms of value, the organic liquid detergent segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR 8.8%, in terms of value.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period however, online sales channel is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

China accounted for more than one-third of the total Asia-Pacific liquid detergent market size in 2017.

The key players profiled in this report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.