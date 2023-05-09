ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2023 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., ADTN ("ADTRAN Holdings" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. For the quarter, revenue was $323.9 million. Net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest for the first quarter of 2023 was $40.5 million. Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter of 2023 was $34.5 million and diluted loss per share attributable to the Company was $0.44. Inclusive of non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss was $9.5 million. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company was $5.0 million and non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company was $0.06. Non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share exclude acquisition related expenses, amortizations, adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, asset impairments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, changes in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net (loss) income. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP net (loss) income measures presented herein and the respective equivalent GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables provided below.

ADTRAN Holdings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "As mentioned in our pre-release, the results of the quarter were impacted by slowing sales predominately in our Subscriber Solutions category. Although we expect customer inventory management efforts to continue to affect our near-term results, the underlying demand to upgrade and deploy fiber networks is at an unprecedented high and we are ideally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 22, 2023, and the payment date will be June 6, 2023.

The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Time. ADTRAN Holdings will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings Releases 1st Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the webcast link.

An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "may," "could" and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and supply chain constraints, including as a result of the continued impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic; (ii) risks and uncertainties related to the completed business combination between the Company, ADTRAN and ADVA, including risks related to the ability to successfully integrate the ADTRAN's and ADVA's businesses, the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination, and the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; (iii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue, including due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products and changes in customer demand; (iv) the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (v) the risks that ADTRAN may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vi) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to be filed with the SEC.

Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other income (expense), net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net (loss) income attributable to the Company, net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest, and (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP other (expense) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, asset impairments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, changes in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP other (expense) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of ADVA. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,457 $ 108,644 Short-term investments 1,058 340 Accounts receivable, net 262,043 279,435 Other receivables 30,938 32,831 Inventory, net 416,291 427,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,021 33,577 Total Current Assets 883,808 882,358 Property, plant and equipment, net 111,969 110,699 Deferred tax assets 81,631 67,839 Goodwill 385,755 381,724 Intangibles, net 379,286 401,211 Other non-current assets 63,152 66,998 Long-term investments 32,994 32,665 Total Assets $ 1,938,595 $ 1,943,494 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 198,596 $ 237,699 Revolving credit agreements outstanding 190,843 95,936 Notes payable — 24,598 Unearned revenue 55,611 41,193 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,424 35,235 Accrued wages and benefits 30,333 44,882 Income tax payable, net 19,397 9,032 Total Current Liabilities 522,204 488,575 Deferred tax liabilities 51,850 61,629 Non-current unearned revenue 24,907 19,239 Pension liability 10,698 10,624 Deferred compensation liability 28,674 26,668 Non-current lease obligations 21,446 22,807 Other non-current liabilities 15,986 10,339 Total Liabilities 675,765 639,881 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 442,668 — Equity Common stock 787 781 Additional paid-in capital 762,035 895,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,251 46,713 Retained earnings 8,006 55,338 Treasury stock (5,917 ) (4,125 ) Non-controlling interest — 309,072 Total Equity 820,162 1,303,613 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,938,595 $ 1,943,494

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Network Solutions $ 282,418 $ 138,374 Services & Support 41,494 16,144 Total Revenue 323,912 154,518 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 219,130 90,653 Services & Support 16,974 9,549 Total Cost of Revenue 236,104 100,202 Gross Profit 87,808 54,316 Selling, general and administrative expenses 67,397 27,893 Research and development expenses 70,143 26,491 Operating Loss (49,732 ) (68 ) Interest and dividend income 304 204 Interest expense (3,287 ) (30 ) Net investment gain (loss) 1,252 (3,415 ) Other expense, net (303 ) (226 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (51,766 ) (3,535 ) Income tax benefit 11,313 2,408 Net Loss $ (40,453 ) $ (1,127 ) Less: Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest(1) (5,989 ) — Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (34,464 ) $ (1,127 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 78,358 49,113 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 78,358 49,113 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.44 ) $ (0.02 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.02 )

(1) Includes $3.2 million of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests pre-DPLTA and $2.8 million of annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (40,453 ) $ (1,127 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,402 3,661 Amortization of debt issuance cost 146 — (Gain) loss on investments (3,154 ) 3,304 Stock-based compensation expense 3,812 1,893 Deferred income taxes (24,019 ) — Other, net (1 ) (62 ) Inventory reserves 16,051 (1,754 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 17,658 8,697 Other receivables 1,980 (6,205 ) Inventory (2,764 ) (29,685 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,118 (1,170 ) Accounts payable (40,367 ) 24,818 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,349 3,803 Income taxes payable, net 10,316 (1,304 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (19,926 ) 4,869 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,439 ) (1,461 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 930 10,265 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (516 ) (11,504 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable 1,231 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,794 ) (2,700 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (6,258 ) (54 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 58 568 Dividend payments (7,076 ) (4,438 ) Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements 138,236 8,000 Repayment of revolving credit agreements (43,464 ) (8,000 ) Non-controlling interest put option buyback (1,176 ) — Repayment of notes payable (24,692 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 55,628 (3,924 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,908 (1,755 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,095 ) (1,032 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 108,644 56,818 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 136,457 $ 54,031 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 1,610 $ 30 Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 4,057 $ 482 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 486 $ 332 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 4,354 $ 392

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 March 31,

2022 Total Revenue $ 323,912 $ 358,271 $ 154,518 Cost of Revenue $ 236,104 $ 250,868 $ 100,202 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (32,578 ) (1) (31,577 ) (3) — Stock-based compensation expense (240 ) (2) (1,287 ) (4) (159 ) Pension adjustments — 144 — Restructuring expenses (76 ) (8 ) — Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 203,210 $ 218,140 $ 100,043 Gross Profit $ 87,808 $ 107,403 $ 54,316 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 120,702 $ 140,131 $ 54,475 Gross Margin 27.1 % 30.0 % 35.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 37.3 % 39.1 % 35.3 %

(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $32.6 million is included in total cost of revenue, on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) Includes $0.2 million in cost of revenue expenses incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, and certain one-time transaction expenses of which $31.6 million is included in total cost of revenue, on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) Includes $1.3 million in cost of revenue expenses incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Operating Expenses $ 137,540 $ 139,813 $ 54,384 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (4,584 ) (1) (8,328 ) (6) (2,330 ) (10) Stock-based compensation expense (3,458 ) (2) (11,095 ) (7) (1,734 ) (11) Restructuring expenses (2,361 ) (3) (1,618 ) (8) (2 ) (12) Integration expenses (849 ) (4) — — Pension adjustments — 43 (9) — Deferred compensation adjustments (394 ) (5) (168 ) (5) 2,696 (5) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 125,894 $ 118,647 $ 53,014

(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) $0.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at ADVA and the implementation of the DPLTA. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, and certain one-time transaction expenses of which $7.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (7) $9.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes $7.3 million of in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses incremental stock-based award modification expense related to the business combination. (8) $0.1 is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (9) $0.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and ($0.3) million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (10) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.8 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss . (11) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (12) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Operating Loss $ (49,732 ) $ (32,874 ) $ (68 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 37,162 39,904 2,330 Asset impairments — 463 — Stock-based compensation expense 3,698 12,383 1,893 Pension adjustments — (187 ) — Restructuring expenses 2,437 1,627 2 Integration expenses 849 — — Deferred compensation adjustments(1) 394 168 (2,696 ) Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (5,192 ) $ 21,484 $ 1,461

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Other (Expense) Income to Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest and dividend income $ 304 $ 1,355 $ 204 Interest expense (3,287 ) (2,010 ) (30 ) Net investment gain (loss) 1,252 (587 ) (3,415 ) Other (expense) income, net (303 ) 11,568 (226 ) Total Other (Expense) Income $ (2,034 ) $ 10,326 $ (3,467 ) Deferred compensation adjustments (1) (1,250 ) (349 ) 1,841 Pension expense (2) 7 77 89 Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income $ (3,277 ) $ 10,054 $ (1,537 )

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Net Loss attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and (Loss) Earnings per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (34,464 ) $ 38,881 $ (1,127 ) Plus: Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1) (5,989 ) (3,926 ) — Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (40,453 ) $ 34,955 $ (1,127 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 37,162 39,904 2,330 Asset impairments — 463 — Stock-based compensation expense 3,698 12,383 1,893 Valuation allowance — (60,908 ) 8,079 Deferred compensation adjustments (2) (856 ) (182 ) (855 ) Pension adjustments (3) 7 (109 ) 89 Restructuring expenses 2,437 1,627 2 Integration expenses 849 — — Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (12,307 ) (12,463 ) (505 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (9,463 ) $ 15,670 $ 9,906 Less: Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) (4,460 ) 5,769 — Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (5,003 ) $ 9,901 $ 9,906 GAAP Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ (5,989 ) $ (3,926 ) $ — Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,457 9,039 — Restructuring expenses 29 402 — Integration expenses 6 — — Stock-based compensation expense 37 300 — Pension adjustments (3) — (46 ) — Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ (4,460 ) $ 5,769 $ — Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 78,358 77,659 49,113 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 78,358 79,243 49,113 (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.44 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.02 ) (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.02 ) Non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP (Loss) Earnings per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.20

(1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of ADVA pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

