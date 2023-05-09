Germany Construction Industry Report 2023: A 3.6% Contract in 2023 Owing to the Impact of Elevated Materials and Energy Prices, Labour Shortages and the Continued Tightening of Monetary Policy

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential) and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's construction industry to contract by 3.6% in real terms in 2023, owing to the impact of elevated materials and energy prices, labour shortages and the continued tightening of monetary policy.

This industry has been on a downward trend in recent quarters, with, the value add of Germany's construction industry declining by 6.2% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2022, following Y-o-Y declines of 4.6% in Q3 and 3.4% in Q2 2022.

Assuming an improvement in the wider economy and an easing in the energy crisis, Germany's construction industry is expected to start regaining growth momentum from 2024, supported by investment in transport, renewable energy, housing and manufacturing projects.

In December 2022, the Federal Government amended the Renewable Energy Sources Act to include a broad package of measures to reduce the burden on businesses and households. The aim is to make energy supplies more climate-friendly and reduce the country's dependence on Russia fuel imports.

With an overall budget of EUR28 billion ($28.6 billion), the government aims to achieve a share of 80% of electricity produced from renewable energy sources by 2030, with a view to achieving climate neutrality by 2045.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Germany's construction industry, including:

Germany's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Germany's construction industry

construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline

Scope

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Germany , featuring details of key growth drivers

, featuring details of key growth drivers Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

