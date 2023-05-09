Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Option and Evaluation Partnership Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of 1,300 Deal Recrods

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,300 option and evaluation deals, including contract documents where available.

This report provides details of the latest option and evaluation agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation agreements from 2016 to 2023.

There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.

Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint. Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering company wishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.

Evaluation agreements have been a mainstay of technology licensing from the earliest days.

An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered.

Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do not wish to commit at the outset of the agreement.

This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a option and evaluation right to the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure option and evaluation deals whereby the products originator takes on a partner in order to advance the product or compound to a point where the licensee might seek to proceed to a licensing deal.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of option and evaluation dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in option and evaluation as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of option and evaluation deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure option and evaluation deals and multicomponent deals where option and evaluation forms a part.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading option and evaluation deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma and big biotech and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of option and evaluation deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the option and evaluation deal.

In addition the report includes a series of appendices containing a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2016.

Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, and therapeutic area. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about option and evaluation alliances.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of option and evaluation deal trends since 2016

Analysis of the structure of option and evaluation agreements with real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,300 actual option and evaluation deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual option and evaluation contracts enter into by the leading big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a option and evaluation agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d92ssu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets