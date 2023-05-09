Bio-based Insecticides Rapid Adoption: Insecticides industry to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2019, with a CAGR of 5.30%.
Insecticides Market, By Origin (Synthetic Insecticides and Bio-insecticides), By Application (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits)COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insecticides are chemical compounds used to control or kill insects. They are widely used in agriculture, public health, and household settings to protect crops, prevent the spread of diseases, and manage pest infestations. Insecticides can be classified based on their chemical composition, mode of action, and target insect species.
Insecticides are formulated as sprays, granules, baits, and other forms that can be applied directly to plants or surfaces. They work by disrupting the nervous system, respiratory system, or digestive system of insects, ultimately leading to their death. While insecticides are effective in managing insect populations, they can also have negative impacts on non-target species and the environment. Therefore, their use is regulated by government agencies to ensure their safe and effective use.
Key Highlights:
The global insecticides market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for food crops, the rise in vector-borne diseases, and the need for pest control in public health settings.
The market is dominated by synthetic insecticides, but there is growing demand for bio-based insecticides due to their perceived safety and environmental benefits.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for insecticides, driven by the high demand for crop protection products in countries like China and India.
The agriculture sector is the largest end-user of insecticides, accounting for the majority of the market share.
Key players:
• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
• Monsanto Company
• American Vanguard Corporation
• Bayer CropScience AG
• BASF SE
• Corteva Agriscience
• FMC Corporation
• Isagro S.P.A
• Nufarm Ltd.
• Syngenta AG.
Segmentation:
• By Type: Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-based Insecticides
• By Mode of Application: Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest
• By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others
• By End-Use: Agriculture, Public Health, Household and Commercial
• By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America
Insecticides indrastry by trend:
Growing demand for bio-based insecticides: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the potential health and environmental risks associated with synthetic insecticides. As a result, there is growing demand for bio-based insecticides, which are considered to be safer and more environmentally friendly.
Increasing use of precision agriculture: Precision agriculture involves using technology to optimize crop yields while minimizing the use of inputs such as insecticides. As precision agriculture technologies become more widely adopted, the use of insecticides is expected to decrease.
Rise in vector-borne diseases: The incidence of vector-borne diseases such as Zika virus and Lyme disease is increasing globally. Insecticides are a key tool in preventing the spread of these diseases, and as a result, the demand for insecticides for public health applications is expected to rise.
Analyst View:
The analyst view of the insecticides market is generally positive, with expected growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for food crops, rising vector-borne diseases, and the need for pest control in public health settings.
However, there are some challenges facing the industry, including the rise of integrated pest management techniques that prioritize non-chemical pest control methods, consumer concerns about the safety and environmental impact of insecticides, and the development of resistance to existing insecticides. To address these challenges, companies in the insecticides market are investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products, including bio-based insecticides and new active ingredients.
