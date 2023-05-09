Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.8% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2031SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like indication type, therapy type, drug class, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 8.8%
The growth of the non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is being driven by factors like the increasing incidence of lung cancer, advancements in technology and treatment options, and an ageing population. The increased funding for research and development in the field, along with the growing awareness of the disease and its risk factors, may also contribute to market growth.
Among the regional markets, North America is expected to hold the largest share due to the high prevalence of lung cancer, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of advanced treatment options. Europe is also expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the high incidence of lung cancer, the presence of well-established healthcare systems, and the availability of advanced treatment options. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of lung cancer, the growing healthcare expenditure, and the increasing awareness about the disease.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation (Industry Definition and Major Segments)
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) is a type of lung cancer that is characterised by the presence of cancerous cells that do not form small, round clusters. These cells are typically larger and more irregular in shape. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 80-85% of all lung cancer cases. There are several subtypes of NSCLC, including adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Symptoms of NSCLC include cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and weight loss.
Market Breakup by Indication Type
Adenocarcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Carcinoma
Others
Market Breakup by Therapy Type
Immunotherapy
Nivolumab (Opdivo)
Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)
Chemotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Bevacizumab (Avastin)
Necitumumab (Portrazza)
Ramucirumab (Cyramza)
Others
Market by Drug Class
Angiogenesis Inhibitors
Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Blockers
Kinase Inhibitors
Microtubule Stabilizers
Folate Antimetabolites
PD-1/ PD-L1 Inhibitors
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market Trends
The growth of the market largely benefits from the technological advancements. The development of new and advanced treatment options, such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and combination therapy, is driving the growth of the market. These treatments have shown to be more effective in improving survival rates and reducing the side effects of chemotherapy.
The rising geriatric population is another major driver for the non-small cell lung cancer treatment market. The elderly population is more susceptible to lung cancer due to their increased exposure to environmental and occupational risk factors, and the prevalence of smoking.
The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government support for cancer research and treatment is propelling the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer treatment market. Many governments and private organisations are investing heavily in cancer research and development, which is leading to the launch of new and innovative treatment options.
The increasing awareness about lung cancer and its symptoms is aiding the growth of the non-small cell lung cancer treatment market. Many government and private organizations are conducting campaigns to raise awareness about the disease, which is encouraging more people to seek early diagnosis and treatment.
Key Market Players
The key players in the non-small cell lung cancer treatment market report are:
Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)
Eli Lilly and Company
Celgene Corporation (Bristol-Myers Squibb Company)
AstraZeneca
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Novartis AG
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Merck & Co., Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
