Infant Nutrition Market Size Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast By 2026

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infant Nutrition Market Size was valued at $34.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $61.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition are produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth and development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity. The global infant nutrition market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel and region.

The number of women as a part of the labor workforce has increased over the past few years due to rise in literacy rate. The ratio is estimated to increase in the near future, owing to the supportive government policies. The ease and convenience provided by these baby products offer parents lesser time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which is expected to boost the infant nutrition market demand during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the infant nutrition industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients in the sustaining infant nutrition market trends, allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, cans, and others.

According to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, infant nutrition means a food that purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

--> Based on product type, the infant milk segment dominates the global infant nutrition market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

--> Depending on form, the solid segment accounted for highest share in the infant nutrition market growth in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

--> By distribution channel, the pharmacy segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

--> Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 44.2% infant nutrition market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

