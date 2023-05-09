Ubiqconn Technology Announces Listing on Taipei Exchange

Ubiqconn is primarily engaged in developing and selling satellite-application solutions, including rugged tablets, rugged vehicle-mount computers, and marine equipment.

Company’s RuggON Brand of Rugged Computers Are Sold throughout the Americas

This listing represents our company's next growth stage and builds on our history of transparency with our customers and stakeholders.” — Leo Chien, Ubiqconn Technology Chairman of the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a pioneer in the rugged computer ODM and private-label industrial PC industries, announced today that effective May 3, 2023, it is listed on the Taipei Exchange. Ubiqconn's RuggON brand of rugged computers is sold throughout the Americas.

"After 12 years of hard work, we have been successfully listed on the Taipei Exchange," said Leo Chien, Ubiqconn Technology Chairman of the Board of Directors. "This listing represents our company's next growth stage and builds on our history of transparency with our customers and stakeholders. We have become a trusted partner for our customers and look forward to developing new technologies and solutions to meet their needs."

Ubiqconn is primarily engaged in developing and selling satellite-application solutions, including rugged tablets, rugged vehicle-mount computers, and marine equipment. Its products are used in maritime, agriculture, logistics, and transportation industries, as well as in satellite communications and by government agencies. It serves customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

In a corporate briefing held on May 2, Mr. Chien discussed the company's operations and future goals before the stock listing. He said that 90% of Ubiqconn's products have satellite feasibility, and he is very optimistic about the prospects of that industry. He said the sector requires high-precision computers – such as those his company develops and markets – to maintain normal operations in harsh environments.

Mr. Chien said Ubiqconn has been investing in R&D and resources for years to succeed in competitive vertical markets, develop technology-driven solutions that meet our client’s needs, and support users in remote areas requiring satellite communications. In the future, he said, his company will strengthen its production lines of self-made products and expand production capacity to meet future needs.

About Ubiqconn Technology Inc.

Ubiqconn Technology, Inc. is an innovative manufacturing company specializing in developing and marketing satellite application solutions, encompassing rugged tablet computers, vehicle computers, marine computers, and more. Ubiqconn also manufactures the RuggON branded line of rugged computing solutions. The company's products serve various industries, including maritime, agriculture, logistics, transportation, satellite communications, and government sectors, catering to a diverse customer base across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In addition, Ubiqconn also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products for industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. For more information, visit www.ubiqconn.com.