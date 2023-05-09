SEQSTER Launches MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry for Advanced Drug Monitoring & Safety

MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry Powered By SEQSTER

A New Dynamic Registry for the Alzheimer's Community - Automating Consent, Secure Data Collection, and Continuous Monitoring for Improved Patient Outcomes

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company has launched MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry, a powerful new tool for patients, caregivers, and researchers in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Patients and caregivers are provided a secure and centralized registry to manage their health data, access new treatment options, and participate in clinical trials. SEQSTER's MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry also enables researchers to access real-world patient data to develop new treatments and gain a deeper understanding of the disease.

MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry is an essential tool for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers. The registry provides a secure platform for patients to manage their health data, including medications, symptoms, and medical history. Patients can also grant consent for their data to be used for research purposes, including participation in clinical trials. Caregivers can use the registry to coordinate care and manage medication schedules, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care and participate in clinical trials.

SEQSTER's MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry is also a valuable resource for researchers. The registry enables the secure and anonymized collection of real-world patient data, providing researchers with valuable insights into the progression and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers can use the data to develop new treatments, improve existing treatments, and gain a deeper understanding of the disease. With new breakthrough treatments for Alzheimer's now available in the market, it has become increasingly crucial for patients and caregivers to have the means to monitor the progression of their health condition.

"We are thrilled to launch MyAlzheimer's, a dynamic patient registry that will empower patients, caregivers, and researchers in the fight against Alzheimer's disease," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO and Co-Founder of SEQSTER. "Alzheimer's is a devastating illness that affects millions of people worldwide. Our registry will enable breakthroughs in Alzheimer's research by providing patients and caregivers with the resources they need to manage the disease, and by enabling researchers to access real-world patient data."

MyAlzheimer's Patient Registry is built on the SEQSTER Operating System, connected to over 5,000 healthcare systems and 150,000 healthcare provider sources. A SEQSTER powered registry improves drug monitoring and safety for Alzheimer's disease patients through real-time monitoring, long-term tracking, data sharing, and patient engagement. The registry facilitates data sharing among healthcare providers and researchers, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of Alzheimer's drugs and treatment outcomes. This improves the quality of care for Alzheimer's patients, while also advancing research efforts in the field. Overall, the registry will make a significant impact on Alzheimer's disease management and research.

To sign up, please visit: MyAlz.Seqster.com

For your own white-label registry, email us at: info@seqster.com

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the Seqster Operating System for Patient Registries, Clinical Studies and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.