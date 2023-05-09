Party disciplinary measures imposed on former officials of Lào Cai, Lâm Đồng

VIETNAM, May 9 -

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat in Hà Nội on May 8 to consider imposing disciplinary measures on several former officials of the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai.

They include Nguyễn Văn Vịnh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Lào Cai Province, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Doãn Văn Hưởng, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation to and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; Nguyễn Thanh Dương, former member of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

Also in the list were Lê Ngọc Hưng, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former member of the Party delegation to and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Lào Cai provincial Department of Industry and Trade; Mai Đình Định, former member of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee, former head of its Commission of Publicity and Education, former Secretary of the Lào Cai city Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

After considering the proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo and the Secretariat found that Vịnh, Hưởng, Dương, Hưng and Định had shown degradation in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle; violated the Party rules and State laws in performing their assigned tasks and duties; breached the regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility to set an example; showed a lack of responsibility, and lax leadership and direction, inspection and supervision, resulting in many Party organisations and members committing violations and getting criminal punishment. Their violations had caused extremely serious and irreparable consequences, causing significant losses of State property and assets, causing public concern and hurting the prestige of the Party organisations and local authorities.

Based on the content, nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, the Politburo proposed the Party Central Committee consider and impose disciplinary measures on Vịnh.

The Secretariat decided to expel Hưởng, Dương, Hưng and Định from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

At the meeting, the Secretariat also expelled Nguyễn Ngọc Ánh, member of the provincial Party Committee and Chief Inspector of the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng from the Party, explaining that Ánh showed degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle; received bribes; violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, as well as the rules for Party members, causing serious consequences and public concern, and adversely affecting the reputation of the Party organisation and the inspection sector.

Competent administrative agencies were asked to deliver punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures. VNA/VNS