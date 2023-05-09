New Times Hair Will Showcase Deluxe Hairpieces at the '23 Int'l Beauty Show in Vegas New Times Hair with IBS Las Vegas: International Beauty Show

New Times Hair announces its presence at the International Beauty Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on June 25–26, 2023. At the Las Vegas Convention Center booth 2635.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Times Hair, a full-stack and leading hair system and extension manufacturer, announces its presence at the International Beauty Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on June 25–26, 2023. The grand show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and NTH staff and hair experts can't wait to meet their visitors from all over the globe at booth 2635.

At the event, New Times Hair will showcase its best-selling hair systems, wigs, toppers, and hair extensions. Visitors and clients who come to its booth will have the opportunity to touch and feel the luxurious quality of the products and receive a free gift.

Product experts and sales representatives from New Times Hair will also be present at the event, meeting their clients in person, answering questions about the products, and demonstrating how to wear and maintain them effectively.

New Times Hair has made its name in the industry for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Well done, New Times Hair! Attending IBS is seen as part of their ongoing efforts to connect with clients and promote their brand.

Visit New Times Hair at IBS 2023 to see their latest products and meet their team in person. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.newtimeshair.com/

Trade Show: International Beauty Show (IBS)

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Date: June 25-26, 2023

Brand: New Times Hair

Company: Leda Beauty Technique, Ltd.

Booth Number: 2635

Products on Show: Stock hair systems, Remy human hair extensions, double-drawn hair bundles, Indian hair, New Times Hair's best-selling human hair wigs, and toppers.

