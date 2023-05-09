Robotics and Automation Actuators Market to Hit $45.2 Billion by 2032 | End Use- Chemicals, Mining, Automotive, Food

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market 2032

The robotics and automation actuators market analysis are anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for industrial robots, process enhancement ability in 3D printing using linear actuators, surge in use of robots in healthcare and transportation sector. Additionally, during the forecast period, the robotics and automation actuators market is anticipated to increase the use of intelligent actuators for robotics and industrial automation. On the other hand, growth in the robotics and automation actuators market is expected to be restrained by high installation costs.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Robotics and Automation Actuators Market By Type (Rotary, and Linear), By Actuations (Electrical, Mechanical, Hydraulic, and Pneumatic) and End User Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemicals and CPI, Water and Wastewater, Paper and Pulp, Mining, Automotive, Food and Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032", the global robotics and automation actuators industry generated $13.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $45.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

• ABB Ltd

• Altra Industrial Motion (Regal Rexnord)

• Crane Holdings, Co.

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Flowserve Corporation

• IMI

• MISUMI Group Inc.

• Moog

• Rockwell Automation

• SMC Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global robotics and automation actuators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the robotics and automation actuators market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing robotics and automation actuators market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the robotics and automation actuators market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global robotics and automation actuators market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The pneumatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on actuation, the pneumatic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global robotics and automation actuators market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global robotics and automation actuators market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in technological advancements and a well-established automotive industry.

The others segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end use industry, the others segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global robotics and automation actuators market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for renewable energy sources and smart grids, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Report Highlights

Type

• Rotary

• Linear

Actuation

• Electrical

• Mechanical

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

End Use Industry

• Oil and Gas

• Chemicals and CPI

• Water and Wastewater

• Paper and Pulp

• Mining

• Automotive

• Food and Beverages

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

