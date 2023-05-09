Get Ready to Reconfigure Your Workspace with UpScaper's New Foliascreen Partitions

Modular, double-sided free-standing green walls. The benefits of Foliascreen are varied and wide-reaching. They can be configured to suit virtually any application. They can be utilized as stand-alone modules, or combined to give a bold, visually appealing finish to your space. *Pre-release pricing product is expected to land Early August 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpScapers is revolutionizing the workspace in the US by partnering with Vistafolia and their new Foliascreen partitions. Designed and developed in the UK, these unique, biophilic design mobile partitioning systems are now available for pre-order in the US. Combining functionality and aesthetics, this reconfigurable modular partitioning solution will change the way you think about office design.

The Foliascreen system is designed to bring nature into the workplace by creating a visual connection between indoors and outdoors. It uses natural materials and nature mimicry to create a calming environment that can help boost productivity and morale. The system also provides acoustic insulation, helping to reduce noise levels for improved focus and concentration. It combines a pioneering dual-purpose patent protected design, with one side displaying signature Vistafolia Green Wall Panels providing a stunning naturalistic biophilic look and the other side incorporating a sumptuous geometric foam design providing acoustic qualities for any space.

"At UpScapers we believe that people thrive when they have a connection with nature," said Principal, Jackie Wiener. "That's why we've brought this product to the design community in the U.S. – to bring nature into the workplace in an aesthetic and functional way."

The Foliascreen partitions are easy to install, reconfigure, and move around as needed, making them perfect for offices that often need to change layout or size quickly. They come in a variety of sizes and colors to fit any space, from small offices to large corporate lobbies. Plus, they are made from eco-friendly materials, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing it won't harm the environment.

The Foliascreen system offers more than just aesthetics – it also has practical benefits like increased privacy between workstations, many configuration options, and the ability to create meeting spaces instantly without the hassle of construction. It's a great option for businesses looking for a modern yet sustainable solution for their workspace needs.

"We're thrilled that our customers can now pre-order our revolutionary product," said Principal Michael Wiener. "We hope this product helps make workspaces more pleasant places where employees can be productive."

