BMO Supports Customers Impacted by Alberta Wildfires

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO is supporting customers impacted by the devastating wildfires in Alberta with dedicated relief measures to help those experiencing financial hardship.

"BMO is standing alongside our clients in Alberta and our hope is that these relief measures will help alleviate some of the difficulties for those impacted," said John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies Central, BMO. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these devastating fires and we are committed to doing our part to help make sure our friends, families and neighbours get the help they need."

Support options for impacted BMO customers include:

  • Loan and/or home mortgage payment deferral
  • Loan and mortgage payment protection
  • Support for Canadian Business Banking and Commercial Banking clients via payment deferrals and fee relief where possible. Customers should contact their relationship manager to discuss options or accommodations.

To access BMO's relief measures, customers can connect in branch, by phone, or through the support options in BMO's online and mobile banking portals.

BMO is also accepting donations in support of the Canadian Red Cross. BMO customers can make a donation on-branch, online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

