Global Graphene Electronics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.78%

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphene Electronics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity and By Device Type, By Applications, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Graphene Electronics Market is expected to grow from US$ 268.09 Million in 2021 to US$ 2172.8 Million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.78% from 2022 to 2027.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon 'C' atoms packed in honeycomb structure which enables graphene to provide thermal and electrical properties that traditional components lack.

Conductivity of graphene is the significant factor which expected to improve the market growth in near future. It is lightweight in nature and which is widely used in various sectors including aerospace, electronics, and automotive.

Market Drivers

Increase in interest on educational institutes and research associations in terms of research activities as well as investments are the driving factors which are expected to boost the global grapheme electronics market.

Furthermore, increase in support from ecosystems of other materials will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for diverse technologies like green technology, smart electricity etc will propel the market growth. Also, increase in adoption of display and touch applications are expected to drive the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high costs as well as lack of required infrastructure are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global grapheme electronics market growth. Also, high level of new entrants will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Applied Graphene Materials Plc, Grafoid Inc., Graftech International Holdings Inc., Graphene Frontiers LLC, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Graphene Square, Inc., Graphenea SA, and Haydale.

Industrial Development

A contract had been signed by Steel Blue and First Graphene Ltd. in February 2020 . For a period of more than two years, Steel Blue will receive graphene and other graphene products under the terms of this agreement.

. For a period of more than two years, Steel Blue will receive graphene and other graphene products under the terms of this agreement. Nanoxplore unveiled GRAPHENEBLACK, a new product, in June 2019 . It has a feature that enables the recycling and reuse of plastic.

. It has a feature that enables the recycling and reuse of plastic. A contract was signed by Talga Resources Ltd. and the Swedish multinational company Billerud Korsnas in October 2019 . In the fibre and board packaging products made by BillerudKorsnas, talphene, a derivative of Taiga graphene, will be utilised.

Market Taxonomy

By Device Type

Graphene transistors

Graphene Sensors

Graphene Chips and ICs

Graphene Supercapacitors

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Data Storage

Solar Power Generation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Graphene Electronics Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

