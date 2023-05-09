Toshiba Releases Digital Isolators that Contribute to Stable High-Speed Isolated Data Transmissions in Industrial Applications
- High common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and high-speed data rate -
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, the "DCL54xx01 Series," that feature 100kV/μs (min) of high common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and a 150Mbps high-speed data rate. Volume shipments of the six products in the series start today.
Ensuring the safety and reliability of factory automation equipment requires isolation devices that ensure insulation and prevent noise propagation. Toshiba is now offering digital isolators as a solution that address requirements for higher speed and multi-channel signal communications and high CMTI.
The new products use Toshiba's proprietary magnetic coupling type insulated transmission method to deliver a high CMTI of 100kV/μs (min) [1]. This realizes high tolerance of electrical noise between input/output in isolated signal communications, and also contributes to stable control signal transmission and equipment operation. With their low pulse width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.) [2] and high-speed data rate of 150Mbps (max), the digital isolators are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communications applications such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.
Toshiba has provided its customers with photocouplers, isolation devices that ensure insulation through optical coupling, for 50 years now. Going forward, in addition to photocouplers, the company will expand its lineup of high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, plus the number of channels and packages, and offer high-quality insulation devices that support the reliable, real-time data transmission required for industrial equipment control.
Applications
- Industrial automation systems (I/O interfaces, programmable logic controllers, etc.)
- Motor control
- Inverters
Features
- High common mode transient immunity: CMTI=100kV/μs (min)
- high-speed data rate: tbps=150Mbps (max)
- Low pulse width distortion: PWD=0.8ns (typ.) (VDD1=VDD2=5V)
-
Quad-channel:
Four channel of forward directions and zero channel of reverse direction
Three channel of forward directions and one channel of reverse direction
Notes:
[1] Test condition: VI= VDD or 0V, VCM=1500V, Ta=25°C
[2] Test condition: VDD1=VDD2=5V, Ta=25°C
Main Specifications
|
Part number
|
Number of channels
|
4
(4:0)
|
4
(4:0)
|
4
(4:0)
|
4
(4:0)
|
4
(3:1)
|
4
(3:1)
|
Default output logic
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
Enabled control
|
None
|
None
|
Output
enable
|
Output
enable
|
Input
Disable
|
Input
Disable
|
Package
|
SOIC16-W
|
Absolute
|
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
|
-40 to 110
|
Storage temperature Tstg (°C)
|
-65 to 150
|
Maximum
|
Ta=25°C
|
5000
|
Recommended
|
Power supply voltage
|
2.25 to 5.5
|
Electrical
|
Common mode
|
100
|
Data rate
|
150
|
Pulse width distortion
|
VDD1=VDD2
=5 V,
Ta=25°C
|
0.8
|
Propagation delay
|
10.9
|
Sample Check & Availability
|
Part number
|
DCL541L/H01[3]
|
DCL542L/H01[3]
|
DCL520C/D00[3]
|
DCL521C/D00 [3]
|
Number of channels
|
4
(3:1)
|
4
(2:2)
|
2
(2:0)
|
2
(1:1)
|
Default output logic
|
Low/High
|
Low/High
|
Low/High
|
Low/High
|
Enabled control
|
Output
enable
|
Output
enable
|
None
|
None
|
Package
|
SOIC16-W
|
SOIC8
|
Absolute
|
Operating temperature Topr (°C)
|
-40 to 110
|
-40 to 125
|
Storage temperature Tstg (°C)
|
-65 to 150
|
-65 to 150
|
Maximum withstanding
|
Ta=25°C
|
5000
|
3000
|
Recommended
|
Power supply voltage
|
2.25 to 5.5
|
2.25 to 5.5
|
Electrical
|
Common mode
|
100
|
100
|
Data rate
|
150
|
150
|
Pulse width distortion
|
VDD1=VDD2
=5 V,
Ta=25°C
|
0.8
|
0.8
|
Propagation delay
|
10.9
|
10.9
Note:
[3] Under development (As of May, 2023)
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
DCL540C01
DCL540D01
DCL540L01
DCL540H01
DCL541A01
DCL541B01
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba's digital isolators.
Standard Digital Isolators
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
DCL540C01
Buy Online
DCL540D01
Buy Online
DCL540L01
Buy Online
DCL540H01
Buy Online
DCL541A01
Buy Online
DCL541B01
Buy Online
* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
