Toshiba Releases Digital Isolators that Contribute to Stable High-Speed Isolated Data Transmissions in Industrial Applications

- High common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and high-speed data rate -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, the "DCL54xx01 Series," that feature 100kV/μs (min) of high common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and a 150Mbps high-speed data rate. Volume shipments of the six products in the series start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005295/en/

Ensuring the safety and reliability of factory automation equipment requires isolation devices that ensure insulation and prevent noise propagation. Toshiba is now offering digital isolators as a solution that address requirements for higher speed and multi-channel signal communications and high CMTI.

The new products use Toshiba's proprietary magnetic coupling type insulated transmission method to deliver a high CMTI of 100kV/μs (min) [1]. This realizes high tolerance of electrical noise between input/output in isolated signal communications, and also contributes to stable control signal transmission and equipment operation. With their low pulse width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.) [2] and high-speed data rate of 150Mbps (max), the digital isolators are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communications applications such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.

Toshiba has provided its customers with photocouplers, isolation devices that ensure insulation through optical coupling, for 50 years now. Going forward, in addition to photocouplers, the company will expand its lineup of high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, plus the number of channels and packages, and offer high-quality insulation devices that support the reliable, real-time data transmission required for industrial equipment control.

Applications

Industrial automation systems (I/O interfaces, programmable logic controllers, etc.)

Motor control

Inverters

Features

High common mode transient immunity: CMTI=100kV/μs (min)

high-speed data rate: t bps =150Mbps (max)

=150Mbps (max) Low pulse width distortion: PWD=0.8ns (typ.) (V DD1 =V DD2 =5V)

=V =5V) Quad-channel:

Four channel of forward directions and zero channel of reverse direction

Three channel of forward directions and one channel of reverse direction

Notes:

[1] Test condition: V I = V DD or 0V, V CM =1500V, T a =25°C

[2] Test condition: V DD1 =V DD2 =5V, T a =25°C

Main Specifications

Part number DCL540C01 DCL540D01 DCL540L01 DCL540H01 DCL541A01 DCL541B01 Number of channels

(Forward directions : reverse directions) 4 (4:0) 4 (4:0) 4 (4:0) 4 (4:0) 4 (3:1) 4 (3:1) Default output logic Low High Low High Low High Enabled control None None Output enable Output enable Input Disable Input Disable Package SOIC16-W Absolute

maximum

ratings Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 110 Storage temperature T stg (°C) -65 to 150 Maximum

withstanding isolation

voltage (1min.)

BV S min (Vrms) T a =25°C 5000 Recommended

operating

conditions Power supply voltage

V DD1 , V DD2 (V) 2.25 to 5.5 Electrical

characteristics Common mode

transient immunity

CMTI min (kV/μs) 100 Data rate

t bps max (Mbps) 150 Pulse width distortion

PWD typ. (ns) V DD1 =V DD2 =5 V, T a =25°C 0.8 Propagation delay

t PHL , t PLH typ. (ns) 10.9 Sample Check & Availability Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online Buy Online

Part number DCL541L/H01[3] DCL542L/H01[3] DCL520C/D00[3] DCL521C/D00 [3] Number of channels

(Forward directions : reverse directions) 4 (3:1) 4 (2:2) 2 (2:0) 2 (1:1) Default output logic Low/High Low/High Low/High Low/High Enabled control Output enable Output enable None None Package SOIC16-W SOIC8 Absolute

maximum

ratings Operating temperature T opr (°C) -40 to 110 -40 to 125 Storage temperature T stg (°C) -65 to 150 -65 to 150 Maximum withstanding

isolation voltage (1min.)

BV S min (Vrms) T a =25°C 5000 3000 Recommended

operating

conditions Power supply voltage

V DD1 , V DD2 (V) 2.25 to 5.5 2.25 to 5.5 Electrical

characteristics Common mode

transient immunity

CMTI min (kV/μs) 100 100 Data rate

t bps max (Mbps) 150 150 Pulse width distortion

PWD typ. (ns) V DD1 =V DD2 =5 V, T a =25°C 0.8 0.8 Propagation delay

t PHL , t PLH typ. (ns) 10.9 10.9

Note:

[3] Under development (As of May, 2023)

Follow the links below for more on the new product.

DCL540C01

DCL540D01

DCL540L01

DCL540H01

DCL541A01

DCL541B01

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba's digital isolators.

Standard Digital Isolators

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

DCL540C01

Buy Online

DCL540D01

Buy Online

DCL540L01

Buy Online

DCL540H01

Buy Online

DCL541A01

Buy Online

DCL541B01

Buy Online

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005295/en/