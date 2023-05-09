Submit Release
Toshiba Releases Digital Isolators that Contribute to Stable High-Speed Isolated Data Transmissions in Industrial Applications

- High common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and high-speed data rate -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, the "DCL54xx01 Series," that feature 100kV/μs (min) of high common mode transient immunity (CMTI) and a 150Mbps high-speed data rate. Volume shipments of the six products in the series start today.

Ensuring the safety and reliability of factory automation equipment requires isolation devices that ensure insulation and prevent noise propagation. Toshiba is now offering digital isolators as a solution that address requirements for higher speed and multi-channel signal communications and high CMTI.

The new products use Toshiba's proprietary magnetic coupling type insulated transmission method to deliver a high CMTI of 100kV/μs (min) [1]. This realizes high tolerance of electrical noise between input/output in isolated signal communications, and also contributes to stable control signal transmission and equipment operation. With their low pulse width distortion of 0.8ns (typ.) [2] and high-speed data rate of 150Mbps (max), the digital isolators are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communications applications such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.

Toshiba has provided its customers with photocouplers, isolation devices that ensure insulation through optical coupling, for 50 years now. Going forward, in addition to photocouplers, the company will expand its lineup of high-speed quad-channel digital isolators, plus the number of channels and packages, and offer high-quality insulation devices that support the reliable, real-time data transmission required for industrial equipment control.

Applications

  • Industrial automation systems (I/O interfaces, programmable logic controllers, etc.)
  • Motor control
  • Inverters

Features

  • High common mode transient immunity: CMTI=100kV/μs (min)
  • high-speed data rate: tbps=150Mbps (max)
  • Low pulse width distortion: PWD=0.8ns (typ.) (VDD1=VDD2=5V)
  • Quad-channel:
    Four channel of forward directions and zero channel of reverse direction
    Three channel of forward directions and one channel of reverse direction

Notes:
[1] Test condition: VI= VDD or 0V, VCM=1500V, Ta=25°C
[2] Test condition: VDD1=VDD2=5V, Ta=25°C

Main Specifications

Part number

DCL540C01

DCL540D01

DCL540L01

DCL540H01

DCL541A01

DCL541B01

Number of channels
(Forward directions : reverse directions)

4

 (4:0)

4

 (4:0)

4

 (4:0)

4

 (4:0)

4

 (3:1)

4

 (3:1)

Default output logic

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Enabled control

None

None

Output

enable

Output

enable

Input

Disable

Input

Disable

Package

SOIC16-W

Absolute
maximum
ratings

Operating temperature Topr (°C)

-40 to 110

Storage temperature Tstg (°C)

-65 to 150

Maximum
withstanding isolation
voltage (1min.)
BVS min (Vrms)

Ta=25°C

5000

Recommended
operating
conditions

Power supply voltage
VDD1, VDD2 (V)

2.25 to 5.5

Electrical
characteristics

Common mode
transient immunity
CMTI min (kV/μs)

100

Data rate
tbps max (Mbps)

150

Pulse width distortion
PWD typ. (ns)

VDD1=VDD2

=5 V,

Ta=25°C

0.8

Propagation delay
tPHL, tPLH typ. (ns)

10.9

Part number

DCL541L/H01[3]

DCL542L/H01[3]

DCL520C/D00[3]

DCL521C/D00 [3]

Number of channels
(Forward directions : reverse directions)

4

(3:1)

4

(2:2)

2

(2:0)

2

(1:1)

Default output logic

Low/High

Low/High

Low/High

Low/High

Enabled control

Output

enable

Output

enable

None

None

Package

SOIC16-W

SOIC8

Absolute
maximum
ratings

Operating temperature Topr (°C)

-40 to 110

-40 to 125

Storage temperature Tstg (°C)

-65 to 150

-65 to 150

Maximum withstanding
isolation voltage (1min.)
BVS min (Vrms)

Ta=25°C

5000

3000

Recommended
operating
conditions

Power supply voltage
VDD1, VDD2 (V)

2.25 to 5.5

2.25 to 5.5

Electrical
characteristics

Common mode
transient immunity
CMTI min (kV/μs)

100

100

Data rate
tbps max (Mbps)

150

150

Pulse width distortion
PWD typ. (ns)

VDD1=VDD2

=5 V,

Ta=25°C

0.8

0.8

Propagation delay
tPHL, tPLH typ. (ns)

10.9

10.9

Note:
[3] Under development (As of May, 2023)

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005295/en/

