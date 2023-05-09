Target Capital Announces Revocation of Dual Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Target Capital Inc. (the "Company") TCI announces that it has been successful in its applications to the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Securities Regulators") to revoke the dual cease trade order issued on November 5, 2020 (the "Cease Trade Order"). The Company previously announced its applications to revoke the Cease Trade Order on April 18, 2022.

The Cease Trade Order was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of annual filings for the year ended March 31, 2020, as well as its interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Required Documents").

The Company has now filed the Required Documents and has otherwise met its continuous disclosure obligations pursuant to securities laws. Accordingly, the revocation of the Cease Trade Order has been granted by the Securities Regulators.

About Target Capital

The Company is a Calgary, Alberta based entity with a recently appointed interim leadership team possessing the requisite skills and experience to pursue a new corporate direction and leverage the Company's existing assets, public listing and business to consummate one or more accretive and strategic transactions that support a new corporate direction. The Company's common shares are listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "TCI.H".

