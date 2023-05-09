Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Likely to Grow at a 10.8% CAGR by 2030, Global Industry Trends, Overview, Growth Opportunities, Business Strategies, Competitive Analysis | North America Holds the Highest Share in 2022

Chicago, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to study titled "Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Component (Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Electronic Control Units, Others), Engine Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America)" by Delvens, the Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market size is expected to reach USD 20.4 billion and is projected to reach a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023-2030. The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market is dominated by major players such as Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Motonic Corporation among others.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are for the Automotive industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market report.

The COVID-19 issue led to market uncertainty, a significant slowdown in the supply chain, a decline in corporate confidence, and an increase in consumer fear. The complete production and sales of gasoline direct injection systems were negatively impacted when governments in several locations declared total lockdown and temporarily stopped industry. Sales of new automobiles were impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, particularly in 2020. It led to supply-chain hiccups, which delayed the production of automobiles. Lack of parts and supplies caused delays in the production of automobiles for a number of automakers. In addition, the government's lockdown caused a temporary stoppage of car production during the epidemic and a drop in demand for cars. However, after the pandemic, there will be a spike in vehicle demand, which will spur the market for gasoline direct injection systems to develop.

The desire for fuel efficiency, improved thermal efficiency and engine performance, the adoption of stricter emissions rules, and a growing propensity towards engine downsizing and lighter cars are all contributing to the growth of the global market for gasoline direct injection systems. The development of the gasoline direct injection system industry is hampered by the high cost of GDI systems and vehicle electrification. Additionally, it is anticipated that the use of GDI systems in hybrid vehicles, technical developments (such as the turbo GDI system), and an increase in demand for passenger cars in emerging nations would create profitable growth prospects during the projection period.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Competitive Landscape:

Denso Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motonic Corporation

Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanadyne LLC

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

In October 2022, Magneti Marelli at the international suppliers fair (IZB) in Germany, displayed some of its most cutting-edge new innovations. The Company showed emission reduction solutions, integrating competencies from after-treatment and powertrain systems.

In September 2022, Stanadyne to improve the powertrains of medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, created a novel alternative fuel injector. In order to distribute hydrogen, compressed natural gas, and dimethyl ether (DME) fuels, the business created a multifunctional port injector.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 10.8% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Component, engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, and South Africa Companies Profiled Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motonic Corporation, Park-Ohio, Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest region in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with numerous technical breakthroughs, government rules in Europe aimed at reducing vehicle-generated carbon emissions are projected to drive up demand for GDI.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Key Findings:

The component segment is further segmented into Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, and Electronic Control Units. Over the course of the forecast period, the fuel injectors segment is anticipated to dominate the worldwide market in terms of revenue share. An internal combustion engine's fuel is atomized and injected via a fuel injector. At precisely the proper point in the combustion cycle, the injector atomizes the fuel and drives it into the combustion chamber. Modern injectors may also meter fuel in accordance with the Electronic Control Module's instructions (ECM). Currently, gasoline fuel injectors are utilized instead of carburetors, which employ the vacuum formed by the piston's downward stroke to draw in an air-fuel combination.

The vehicle type segment is further fragmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles are more likely to be used. Due to its high production rate with gasoline engines, the passenger vehicle segment now controls the largest market share. Since most passenger cars run on gasoline or gasoline-based fuel, they heavily employ gasoline direct fuel injection technology. Private transportation, particularly in emerging nations like China, India, and others, is the main factor driving the demand for passenger automobiles. Due to its leading market position, gasoline-powered direct injection in passenger vehicles is expected to see an increase in demand as the global middle class grows.

The market is also divided into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest region in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection market during the forecast period. Leading automakers including TATA Motors, Suzuki, Hyundai, and Toyota which are based in Asia-Pacific, have a big influence on the demand for gasoline direct injection technology.

Table of Contents

The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market is segmented into various segments such as component, engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region:

On the basis of component

Fuel Injectors

Fuel Pumps

Electronic Control Units

Others

On the basis of vehicle type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

On the basis of sales channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket

On the basis of region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Delvens Industry Expert's Standpoint

There are a few reputable manufacturers of GDI systems in the fragmented worldwide market for GDI systems. For vehicle OEMs and Tier-1 producers, these vendors are always trying to build high-quality and robust GDI systems. When compared to PFI engines, gasoline direct engines have a number of benefits in terms of efficiency and specific power. To make the most of this capability, special focus must be placed on how the air/fuel combination is formed inside the cylinder. Since injectors must deliver fine fuel atomization in a very short amount of time, creating a spray pattern capable of interacting with in-cylinder air motion and piston top surface, the combustion system must function at a higher level. This is made feasible by the Common Rail technology, which enables an injection pressure that is an order of magnitude larger than that of traditional PFI engines. In terms of revenue share, the fuel injectors segment is predicted to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

