Former World Bank Executive Director Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo joins Advisory Board of Patient Planet

Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former World Bank Executive Director Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo joins Patient Planet as Board Member, fuelling Excitement in the Healthcare Industry.

Patient Planet, a healthcare organization focused on elder care and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), has made a game-changing move that is sending ripples through the healthcare and private equity sector. Patient Planet is proud to announce the appointment of Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo, a former World Bank Executive Director, as a new member of its Advisory Board.

Dr Nyamadzabo's appointment to Patient Planet's board is expected to bring a new level of expertise, experience, and gravitas to the organization. His exceptional leadership qualities and passion for social causes make him an excellent fit for Patient Planet's mission.

In joining Patient Planet, Dr Nyamadzabo brings his extensive knowledge and expertise in development finance, as well as his passion for social causes that can make a significant impact. He has expressed his eagerness to support Patient Planet in its mission to address the critical issue of NCDs, which account for more than 70% of all global deaths. With Dr Nyamadzabo's involvement, Patient Planet aims to expand its reach and impact on the global stage.

"I am thrilled to be joining Patient Planet's Advisory Board and contributing to their important work in elder care and NCDs," said Dr Nyamadzabo. "Patient Planet's commitment to improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations aligns with my own values and goals”.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr Nyamadzabo to our Advisory Board," said Patient Planet Founder Arnab Paul. "His exceptional leadership skills, knowledge and experience will be invaluable in guiding our organization as we continue to expand our impact in elder care and NCDs.”

The appointment of Dr Nyamadzabo is likely to fuel even more interest from stakeholders who are working to reduce mortality due to NCD in healthcare.

About Patient Planet:

Patient Planet is an eight-year-old award-winning healthcare organization focused on improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations, particularly in the areas of elder care and prevention of non-communicable diseases through its HDOC project.