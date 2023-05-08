Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,252 in the last 365 days.

Inslee appoints Mark Larrañaga to King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, May 8 - Story 

 

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Mark Larrañaga to the King County Superior Court. He will replace Judge Steve Rosen, who has announced plans to leave the bench later this month.

Larrañaga is a career criminal defense attorney, with roughly three decades of courtroom and trial experience. In 2005, he co-founded Walsh & Larrañaga, a Seattle-based law firm focused on criminal defense, civil rights, and personal injury work. From 2001 to 2004, Larrañaga was director of Washington state’s Death Penalty Assistance Center, where he trained and assisted attorneys handling capital punishment cases. He began his career as a public defender in 1993.

Larrañaga is also involved in his community. He has volunteered as a youth baseball coach, and regularly judges high school mock trial competitions. From 2005 to 2018, Larrañaga taught death penalty jurisprudence as an adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law.

“Mark brings such a wealth of trial experience to the bench,” said Inslee. “He understands his way around a courtroom. He will make a great trial judge at the King County Superior Court.”

Larrañaga earned his bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University. He earned his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee appoints Mark Larrañaga to King County Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more