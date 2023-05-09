PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAODINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

(TUESDAY 09th MAY 2023)

His Excellency, Mr. Ran Yaakoby presented his Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade accrediting His Excellency as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Samoa and Israel in 1977, both countries have continued to maintain cordial relations. As highlighted in the remarks delivered by the Member of the Council of Deputies and the Ambassador of Israel during the Credential ceremony, Samoa continues to benefit from the MASHAV development cooperation program of Israel through capacity building and training opportunities in the fields of health, agriculture and education. They both highlighted the milestone in our bilateral relations with the signing of a Visa Waiver Arrangement between our two countries in March 2019. This arrangement allows all Samoan passport holders to travel to Israel without a visa and stay for up to 90 days with reciprocal arrangements and conditions for nationals of Israel when entering Samoa. The visa waiver agreement comes into effect on 6 July 2023. At the multilateral level, Samoa and Israel through our shared membership at the United Nations have worked collaboratively to promote issues of mutual interest for global peace and security and development for the prosperity of our peoples and countries.

His Excellency, Mr Ran Yaakoby holds a Masters in Arts degree in Conflict-resolution and Management from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science at Tel Aviv University. H.E. Mr Ran Yaakoby is a career diplomat holding various Senior positions at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Director for Combating Anti-Semitism and for the Holocaust Remembrance, EU-Israel Cooperation Programs Coordinator, In Charge of UK and Ireland, Head of North and South American Desk and Assistant to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs. In terms of diplomatic posting, he served as Minister-Counsellor to Germany (2011 – 2016), he also served as Deputy Ambassador to Sweden (2003 – 2007) and Deputy Consul General and Charged’ Affaires in Sao Paulo (1996 – 2011). H.E. Ran Yaakoby is married to Debora Yaakoby and they have two children.

