Participation in wreath-laying ceremony on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Victory Day

TAJIKISTAN, May 8 - On May 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Victory Park" of the capital to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the 78th anniversary of the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, General of Army, Honorable Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by the Minister of Defense of the republic Sherali Mirzo.

President Emomali Rahmon laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Fire" in memory of the officers and soldiers and all those who lost their lives in the Great Patriotic War.

By laying a wreath and honoring the heroes of the Tajik people, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon paid tribute to the martyrs of the path of freedom and liberation.